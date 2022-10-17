









Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while.

Bonnie is the wife of Atz Kilcher and frequently appeared on the show with her husband. With the new season set to debut in October 2022, fans want to know where Bonnie is now and what happened to her on the program.

What happened to Bonnie on Alaska: The Last Frontier?

According to Latest News, nothing has actually happened to Bonnie, she is doing fine and in good health. It seems the star simply isn’t featured in the show as much anymore.

Bonnie and her husband are still together and in love and we can see that by looking at his Instagram. It seems the couple is busy exploring Alaska, as usual, and spending time together. Atz recently posted a picture of the pair hiking together and in the caption said:

Spending a little time at our Casita in southern Arizona. Out hiking with my wife Bon Bon.

It seems Bonnie is also keeping busy with her hobbies too as her husband posted a video of her spinning yarn, saying, “My little wife, my cute little wife, spinning yarn in the early morning Alaskan sun. She’s making a beautiful sweater. What a talent!”

Get to know Bonnie Dupree

Bonnie was born on February 5, 1954, in Saranac Lake, New York, USA, making her 68 years old.

She is most known for being a popular reality TV star and is well-known for her appearance in the reality series “Alaska: The Last Frontier”, alongside her husband, Atz Kilcher, and also the extended Kilcher family.

Information about Bonnie’s education and career is not available, however, we do know that she is a proper countryside girl and loves being out and about in nature, rather than the city.

The 68-year-old enjoys spending time with her husband and grandchildren.

What is Alaska: The Last Frontier about?

Alaska: The Last Frontier is a popular American reality television series that premiered on the Discovery Channel on December 29, 2011. The program shows the extended Kilcher family, descendants of Swiss immigrants and Alaskan pioneers Ruth and Yule.

The program follows the family as they choose to not live a modern lifestyle, with the clan deciding to subsist by hunting, farming, and preparing for the long winters.

Alaska: The Last Frontier show has gained many fans and it is a very popular show with audiences still watching over a decade down the line.

