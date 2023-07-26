Deadliest Catch fans are left wondering where a new episode is in July 2023. The Discovery show takes a short break from airing this Summer. Season 19 kicked off on April 18 and saw the return of Sig Hansen and Jake Anderson as well as some new crab fisherman and fishing vessels.

Captain Bob set out on her first haul aboard her family’s F/V Victory during episode 14. Just as fans were getting into the 2023 Deadliest Catch season, the show has been snatched from their screens. So, let’s find out more about where Deadliest Catch’s new episode is and the airing schedule this year.

Where is Deadliest Catch’s new episode?

Deadliest Catch fans may have been expecting season 19 episode 14 to air on Tuesday, July 25.

However, the Discovery Channel has been taken over by Shark Week this week.

The regular scheduling for other Discovery shows such as Deadliest Catch and Ghost Adventures has been delayed by a week.

Deadliest Catch 2023 schedule

From April 18, 2023, Deadliest Catch episodes have been airing each Tuesday at 8 pm.

The show was broadcast weekly until July 18. Episode 14 saw Captain Bob’s F/V Victory crash into another vessel.

In place of the regular Deadliest Catch episode, Discovery Channel viewers had another ocean-based show to watch.

Airing at 8 pm on Tuesday was a Shark Week show called Mako Mania: Battle For California.

When is the Discovery show back on?

Deadliest Catch fans can rest easy knowing that their favorite show won’t be off-air for longer than a week.

Despite episode 15 not being on in the usual Tuesday slot on July 25, the show will continue on August 1.

Season 19 resumes with episode 15 on Tuesday, August 1 at 8 pm on the Discovery Channel.

Episode 15, The Better Captain, sees Jake Anderson “make a devil’s deal in order to help another captain,” the F/V Kodiak has its damages assessed and Sig Hansen is determined to make a profit this season.

