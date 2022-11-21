









Alaskan Bush People‘s Rain Brown revealed she’s getting help for her mental health after a boat trip reminded her of the grief from losing late dad Billy Brown. So, where is she now and how is she doing?

During a trip where Rain threw up due to sea sickness and had to call brother Gabe to drive the boat instead, viewers began to worry about the star who then took time to spend alone once they reached ground.

Many are now asking where the Brown sibling is today after a November 20 episode saw her focus on her healing from losing her father. Her mom Ami revealed: “There are some things we have to do alone.”

Alaskan Bush: Rain’s mental health

Rain has sought professional help while grieving the loss of her father. Ami revealed that her daughter “didn’t ever really grief” while her siblings Bird and Gabe, who attended the Alaska trip with her, agreed that it was hard for her.

Ami added in a confessional:

It’s very difficult when a mother sees her children going through a difficult time because you can’t take it from them. I’m proud of Rainy for pacing this situation. She didn’t ever really grieve, there’s some things we have to do alone.

While Rain takes time to heal in her hometown, the Wolfpack is on the new journey of fulfilling her long-time goal of mining gold on the mountain. Her sister said: “The best way to learn is to do it. I’m doing it for Rain.”

Where is Rain Brown now?

Rain is now focusing on her mental health and encouraged her Instagram followers to “find beauty in something.” After the recent season of Alaskan Bush People was filmed, she said in October that it was her hardest season yet.

She also used the hashtags “#staystrong” and “#stayhappy” while posting a picture of the trees. Her latest post on social media saw her promote the Discovery show with her mom Ami after filming wrapped.

Her sister Bird said in a confessional:

I am definitely hopeful and praying that Rain soon will be back to herself and feeling good and feeling more like herself, and can join us on the mountain. Any thing we come across something that’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it’, I just think of Rain.

ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE: How is Ami Brown doing after Billy Brown died?

Fans send Rain well wishes

After learning of Rain’s grief coming up during the Alaska trip, many related to the star and sent prayers to both her and the entire Brown family. The show’s official Instagram page has been inundated with messages of hope.

One fan wrote: “Prayers for Ami, Rainy and the whole Brown family.”

Another penned on Twitter: “It’s hard to heal a broken heart. Rain, I know this from experience from when my grandfather passed away, I was so close to him.”

“Ami is so strong and wise. Healing prayers for Rain. 🙏🏻,” said a fellow viewer.

