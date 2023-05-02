Who died on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America? Viewers are asking who was involved in the tragic accident that Discovery revealed at the end of the May 1 2022 episode, which revealed a cast member sadly died.

Street Outlaws sees street racers go head-to-head and its spin-off series, Fastest in America, is exactly how it sounds. Competitive car drivers try to prove they are quite literally the speediest in the country and it’s all caught on camera.

During a recent episode, the Discovery show revealed that “a member of the Street Outlaws family lost his life” before filming was postponed. Fans are now asking, who died on Street Outlaws?

Who died on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America?

Ryan Fellows died during the filming of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America in August 2022. Filming was postponed after he lost his life immediately after a race, which was one of nine happening at a racing event.

A source revealed that he was racing another driver in what was the eighth out of nine races scheduled for the night, as told to TMZ. The cast member died on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022, just outside Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old was reportedly driving a gold Nissan 240z and lost control near the finish line before the vehicle rolled and caught fire. Onlookers were unable to get him out of the car in time.

Ryan Fellows died after a ‘tragic accident’

Ryan died after a tragic car crash. A GoFundMe created for Ryan’s family shortly after his death, which aims to raise $50K to help his wife and children, reads:

Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome challenges before him.

Ryan leaves behind his wife Liz and children Josiah and Olivia. The page adds:

The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family – his wife Liz and children Josiah (18) and Olivia (ten). The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.

Following the recent tribute on Street Outlaws, thousands of pounds have been donated to the fundraiser. At the time of writing, over $24K has been donated to the GoFundMe page.

Street Outlaws fans pay tribute

During the May 1 2023 episode of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, the show paid tribute to Ryan who sadly died in a fatal car crash while filming the show. It comes months after his death was announced in 2022.

A spokesperson for Discovery said last year:

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.

One fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss God bless you all.”

Another penned: “R.I.P. Ryan! Seemed like a great guy, definitely gone way too soon.”

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM ET