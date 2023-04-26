Sig Hansen receives some heartbreaking news about his mother during Deadliest Catch season 19.

The crab fisherman takes a call while at sea which sees him turn the whole fishing vessel around to head back to shore.

Sig Hansen and his family have been featured on the Discovery series for 18 years since the show first began in 2005.

Fans express their concerns over Sig’s mother as Deadliest Catch season 19 episode 2 shows him receiving tragic news at sea.

So, let’s find out more about what happened to Snefryd Hansen.

Sig hears heartbreaking news

His wife, June Hansen, can be heard on the phone saying: “She’s in a hospice, so they just put her on morphine and it could be hours. Nobody knows.”

Sig replied: “OK. I’ll get this thing turned around. We’re gonna head in.”

June adds: “Maybe you guys will be lucky and make it…”

As Sig receives the worrying news about his mother, his daughter, Mandy Hansen, breaks down in tears.

The two are aboard the F/V Northwestern as they learn of the news and Mandy says: “That’s bad. It’s really hard getting the news out here…”

What happened to Sig Hansen’s mother?

Sadly, Sig’s mother, Snefryd Hansen, passed away in 2022.

Her obituary reads that she died on October 20.

Snefryd was born in Akrehamn, Norway Jan 16, 1939. She was 83 years old at the time of her death.

At 25 years old she married Sverre Hansen, one of the pioneers in the crab industry, in the USA.

Her obituary continues that she and Sverre settled in Shoreline, Washington.

The couple had three sons, Sigurd, born in 1966, Norman, in 1967, and Edgar, in 1971.

Sverre passed away in 2001.

Sig’s mother left behind “…her brother Jorgen ‘Gutt’, her three boys and their wives, Sig and June, Norman and Samantha, Edgar and Louise, the five grandchildren Nina, Mandy, Erik, Stefanie and Logan and 3 great-grandchildren Jaxen, Adalind and Sailor. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts…”

Fans ask who died on Deadliest Catch season 19

The Deadliest Catch season 19 trailer sees cast members in tears and Sig Hansen attending a funeral.

Tragically for Sig, he buries his mother during episode 3 of the Discovery show.

The series has seen many cast members and their friends or family members sadly pass away on Deadliest Catch over the nineteen seasons.

Some fans have been left asking questions as the new series airs in 2023 including what happened to the Cornelia Marie.

