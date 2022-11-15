









Etienne appears on Alaska: The Last Frontier season 11, but not much is known about him, so who is the young cast member? Here’s everything you need to know about Atz Lee and Jane’s only son, who has rarely been seen on the Discovery show since its 2011 inception.

Alaska: The Last Frontier returned to Discovery with its 11th season in October as it continues to document a life that many of us can only imagine: living in the snowy western state where life or death literally depends on their preparation for the long winters.

We know all about Atz Lee and his wife, Jane’s, top-notch fishing and hunting skills, but their family life has always been kept private for the benefit of their kids.

The couple is parents to children, and season 11 welcomes Etienne, their 20-year-old son.

Here’s everything we know about the young Kilcher.

Who is Etienne on Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Etienne is Atz and Jane’s only son. He is the older brother of their daughter, Piper. Born in 2001, Etienne is around 21 years old.

He is rarely featured on his parents’ social media, but we know that Etienne is Atz’s child from his first marriage to Nantia Krisintu. Piper, meanwhile, is Jane’s daughter from her previous marriage to Alaskan native Discran Kassouni.

Atz and Jane had known each other since their early teens in Homer, Alaska, but only reconnected years later.

Etienne may be used to the homestead life, but he’s swapped it for sunny Southern California. He relocated in October 2022 to pursue his studies, something he had set his eyes on for three years.

“It’s been a dream of mine to live here for a long time,” he announced on Instagram. “It’s gonna be a grind but I’ve got big plans now that I’m here. It’s time for me to find my own path.”

The student has been in a relationship with Paige Cone-Clark since August 2021.

Jane and Atz kept their kids off The Last Frontier to protect them

Many fans only found out about Atz and Jane’s mini-me’s in 2016 when Jane addressed their family of four.

Writing on Facebook, Jane, 48, clarified that they are far from ashamed of their children.

“I am never not acknowledging how proud I am of them,” she wrote. Both Etienne and Piper have appeared on The Last Frontier in five episodes from 2011 to 2017, but their daughter has been more private. She is usually with Jane during filming.

Two years later, speculation circulated once again over their family, forcing Jane to acknowledge that they are not a secret. “We just keep their lives private and away from the awful internet trollers.”

