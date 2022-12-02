Discovery Channel’s Homestead Rescue sees the Raney family use their multitude of skills to help people build a life off the grid in the USA. The renovations don’t look cheap so fans have been wondering: “Who pays for the renovations on Homestead Rescue?”

The show which has been airing since 2016, lets viewers into the lives of people attempting to live in the wilderness with the help of craftsman and survival expert Marty Raney and his family.

We find out who actually pays for the Homestead Rescue renovations.

Meet the Raney Family

Marty has four children, two of which feature heavily on the show, Matt and Misty. However, Marty also has two other children, Melanee and Miles with his wife, Mollee Roestel, who he married in 1974.

The family has lived in Alaska since then, in the area of Haines, a remote area in the state.

Speaking on working with his children to Reality Blurred Marty said: “I approached all four kids, and that took about a month before Misty and Matt realized that they probably could do, and yes they wanted to do it.”

Who pays for the renovations on Homestead Rescue?

The renovations certainly don’t look like they come cheap, but who pays for these? In an interview with Reality Blurred, Marty revealed all.

“As far as budgetary things, obviously this is a Discovery Channel show,” he said, implying that a budget is always made available to make “significant improvements to a homestead.”

Marty also explained in the interview that the channel also wants to save money where it can, and so suggest that materials are reused.

“The first thing Discovery wants us to do is to scour the property and to use everything that’s not nailed down, if we can, in the betterment of the homestead.”

So there we have the answer, the renovations are paid for by The Discovery Channel and not by Marty himself.

How authentic is Homestead Rescue?

As with any reality show, some viewers may question the authenticity of the show. Speaking on this, Marty said:

“Obviously the production people have been out there trying to procure the permits for building … or whatever is needed legally,” he told Reality Blurred. But “I’ve never met those homesteaders in my life until the day I drive into the property. … We meet them just as the viewer does, organically and authentically.”

He also told the publication that authenticity is the only way he would do the show. “The more I demanded authenticity and less scripting, the more Discovery and Raw got excited,” he said.

