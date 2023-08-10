Fans were super excited to find out that a new season of Expedition X had arrived in 2023. However, many are sitting down with their snacks ready to watch the show on a Wednesday night to see that no new episodes are available to watch on Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+. Let’s take a look at why Expedition X is not on Discovery Plus.

Phil Torres, Josh Gates, and Jessica Chobot are back with Expedition X season 6 in August. The trio of paranormal experts kicked off the 2023 show with a super-creepy episode called Ghosts of Eloise Asylum. While many fans with cable TV have been able to tune in, those wanting to watch the show via a streaming service are feeling disappointed.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Why is Expedition X not on Discovery Plus?

Expedition X season 6 episode 1 kicked off on the Discovery Channel on August 2, 2023.

While many fans of the show were expecting the episodes to be available to watch on Disocver’s streaming service, Discovery+, they’re not currently on there.

Expedition X seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Discovery+.

According to the show’s paranormal researcher, Jessica Chobot, the episodes won’t be available to stream until all the season 6 episodes have aired on the Discovery Channel.

Jessica Chobot shares an update

As tonnes of fans have been taking to Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit threads to express their disappointment at the Expedition X episodes not being available to stream, Jessica provided some insight into what is happening.

Jessica wrote on Instagram: “I’ve heard that the current plan for EX-X streaming on D+ & MAX are thus: to air the season on Discovery first and then make avail on streaming. I know that is frustrating for a lot of folks (if it helps, I’m kind of in the same boat – I can’t watch it till it’s avail on streaming either).

She added: “Please know that unfortunately there’s nothing Phil and I can do about it. But we hope you are able to watch and enjoy the show nevertheless.”

Where to watch Expedition X

While Discovery+ subscribers will have to wait for episodes to become available on the streaming service, there are other ways to watch the show without it.

Fans can watch Expedition X with Discovery Go as well as on the Discovery Channel webiste.

The show isn’t available on HBO Max. However, Apple TV subscribers can access the show via Animal Planet GO.

One Reddit user also writes: “You can find it under season 4 episode 12 and 13 on xfinity cable. I don’t know why but it’s there.”

