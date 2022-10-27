









Deadliest Catch fans who want to know whether the show is going to return for another season, look no further… as we take a look at what’s to come after Deadliest Catch’s current season, The Viking Returns, wraps up.

The Viking Returns sees the cast of the Discovery show living and working in the unforgiving environment of the ocean. The cast members of the show deal with grueling conditions as they attempt to fish for crabs during the season. Judging by viewers’ tweets, many people are “hooked” on the series, so let’s take a look at whether Deadliest Catch will be back in 2023…

Sig Hansen Gets Trapped By Pack Ice! | Deadliest Catch

What season is Deadliest Catch on?

The current season of Deadliest Catch, airing on Discovery Channel, is a spin-off series that sees Mandy and Sig Hansen fishing in “their ancestral home in Norway with ambitions of building a fishing empire” per IMDb.

The series kicked off on September 13, 2022.

The Viking Returns airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET.

Will Deadliest Catch be back in 2023?

Yes, Deadliest Catch season 19 is due to begin in the spring of 2023, per Premiere Date.

Season 18 wrapped up on September 27.

The Discovery Show has usually always kicked off in the spring with start dates in March or April of each year.

There was concern over the show’s future

Sig and Mandy are currently appearing on Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, so fans of the show haven’t been without a latest installment of the show.

However, there was a time when the show’s future was thrown into question, but it’s now been confirmed that season 19 will go on.

Deadline reports in October 2022 that Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said season 19 will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.”

Premiere Date writes: “The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations.”

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this October that the Bering Sea snow crab fishery and The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery are both closed for this year.

