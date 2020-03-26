University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

With Disney Plus finally launching in the UK on Tuesday, March 24th, many Brits are planting themselves down on the sofa and binge-watching their way through Disney’s back catalogue.

While they have all the classics from our childhoods, from Snow White to Toy Story, they also have created tonnes of original series especially for the new streaming site.

One of the latest additions is Be Our Chef, a cooking competition for all the family to enjoy. And if you haven’t already gathered that the show’s title is riffing on Beauty and the Beast’s ‘Be Our Guest’, then you should know that the show is going to be chockablock with Disney content.

So, what is Be Our Chef? Find out how the new series works, plus more about the cast, judges and hosts.

What is Be Our Chef on Disney Plus?

In each episode two families will cook off with their dishes inspired by their own family traditions and “the magic of Disney.” At the end of the competition, the finalists will be asked to “create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens,” according to a press release.

The food challenges take place at Walt Disney World, where the chefs on site come to judge the contestants cookery skills.

The prize for the winner of Be Our Chef is that their Disney-inspired final dish will be available to order at Disney World resorts!

How to watch Be Our Chef

The first episode of Be Our Chef will be made available on Disney Plus on Friday, March 27th. It is thought that an episode will drop to the streaming site every Friday over the course of the coming weeks.

Episodes are just 30 minutes long.

There are an unconfirmed amount of episodes in the first season, so we cannot yet state how many teams will be competing on the show.

Be Our Chef season 1 cast

Fans of The Office US will recognise her instantly, but for those who don’t know, the host of Be Our Chef is none other than Angela Kinsey, who plays Angela in the hit sit-com.

The 48-year-old actress has also starred in other hit TV shows such as American Dad!, Haters Back Off, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Confirmed to be in the first episode are the Merrill family and Robbins family. We’ll have to see who makes it through to the next round after March 27th!

