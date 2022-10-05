Fans dub Cheryl Ladd’s Dancing With the Stars elimination a “set up”











Fans have been left frustrated at the latest episode of Dancing With The Stars as they think one contestant didn’t have a fair chance in the competition and some have even said that she was “set up.”

Veteran actress, Cheryl Ladd, and her professional partner Louis van Amstel were booted off this week and fans were sad to see her go. Fans of the actress took to Twitter to share their disappointment and concern.

DWTS says goodbye to Cheryl and Louis

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli Decided to send Cheryl home this week after James Bond Night and it hasn’t gone down too well.

For the second week in a row, the Ladd and van Amstel found themselves in the bottom two in the dance competition reality series. TV Insider chatted with Ladd and van Amstel about their DWTS journey And they opened up about their emotional elimination.

Their rumba to “Diamonds are Forever” scored three points higher than their dance the previous week so they were a little shocked to find themselves facing the judges in light of their improvement. Ladd told TV Insider:

It’s a reality show, but our emotions are also real. I didn’t expect this.

Fans left frustrated and think Cheryl was “set up”

It’s safe to say that fans of the actress were upset with her elimination and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan said, “Cheryl was honestly set up tonight and no one can tell me otherwise.”

Another chimed in, “No way was Vinny worse than Cheryl and Sam. C’mon now Len!” With another penning, “No way was Cheryl the worst tonight. She did not deserve to go at all.”

However, some were more understanding of the elimination, saying, “I’m not surprised that Cheryl left – I’ve watched it long enough to know that a 71-year-old can’t compete with an 18-year-old.”

Fans left “shocked” that Vinny is still on the show

Asie from Cheryl’s departure, fans were left just as shocked that Jersey Shore star, Vinny Guadagnino, is still in the competition after his “awful” recent performances garnered severe critique from the judges.

One viewer on Twitter said, “To the people who keep saving Vinny on dancing with the stars. WHAT ARE YOU DOING? HE SUCKS.”

Another chimed in saying, “I’m sorry Vinny I love you but you are an awful dancer..” Vinny does have a lot of support on the show, however, with many fans rooting for the Jersey Shore legend.

