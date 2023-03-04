As Finding Michael arrives on Disney+ in 2023, fans are asking whether former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews found his brother.

Finding Michael is a new documentary that tells the story of the youngest Briton to conquer Mount Everest, Michael Matthews.

Disney+ fans are given a glimpse into Spencer Matthews’ journey as he attempts to recover the body of his late brother from the mountain.

Let’s find out more about whether Spencer finds his brother and what he said of the experience of the search and recovery mission he embarked upon.

Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spencer Matthews lost his brother

On May 13, 1999, Spencer Matthews‘ brother, Michael Matthews passed away on Mount Everest.

He was the youngest ever Briton to conquer Mount Everest at the age of 22. However, three hours after reaching the summit, Michael disappeared during his descent.

At the time of his brother’s passing, Spencer was just 10 years old.

Spencer says during the Finding Michael trailer that 20 years later his family was sent a photograph of a body that could have been Michael’s.

On March 4, 2023, Spencer remembered his brother on what would have been his 46th birthday. He posted a tribute to his Instagram wishing his late brother a happy birthday.

Finding Michael release

With the help of mountaineer Nims Purja and Bear Grylls, Spencer Matthews embarks on a mission in Finding Michael.

The Disney+ documentary was released on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Spencer says during the Finding Michael trailer of photos of his brother on the mountain: “All I see is a young man in the process of losing his life.”

He adds: “My heart says we should go and find him. And if we can, bring him home.”

Has Spencer Matthews found his brother?

Despite Spencer and his family’s attempts to find Michael’s body, he was sadly never found.

The search and recovery mission attempted on Finding Michael saw Spencer follow in his brother’s footsteps all the way to Everest base camp.

Michael is believed to be one of 310 people who died attempting to climb the summit.

Speaking on This Morning in March 2023, Spencer said that he wanted to attempt to recover his brother’s body from the mountain despite the risks involved. He said: “I just wanted my brave young brother to have some kind of legacy.”

Spencer’s wife, Vogue Williams, was pregnant during the project. Speaking of Vogue, Spencer said that she was “so supportive.”

