Bear Grylls features in the documentary Finding Michael, helping Spencer Matthews search for his brother’s body after going missing on Mount Everest, but did Bear climb the mountain himself, and if so, how old was he when he climbed?

In May 1999, Michael Matthews passed away on Mount Everest, after becoming the youngest Briton to conquer it at 22. Unfortunately, three hours after reaching the summit, Michael disappeared during his descent.

We take a look at Bear Grylls‘ own personal journey with Mount Everest as he helps Spencer Matthews in trying to find his brother’s body.

Did Bear Grylls climb Mount Everest?

Yes, Bear Grylls did climb the mountain.

Speaking about the experience on Dragons’ Den‘s Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, he said: “I came away with a real awareness that I’d been really lucky and gotten away with my life whilst others hadn’t up there. At this stage, Everest was killing one in six people’s lives.”

Spencer Matthews’ brother was unfortunately one of those. The Made in Chelsea star was just 10 years old at the time.

How old was Bear Grylls when he climbed Mount Everest?

Bear Grylls climbed Mount Everest in May 1998, at 23 years old, just a year before Spencer’s brother Matthew.

The climb was his childhood dream, and he achieved it just three months after breaking three vertebrae in a parachuting accident.

At the time, he was one of the youngest people to climb the mountain. Now, that record is held by Jordan Romero who climbed the huge mountain at just 13 years old.

Fans get emotional watching Finding Michael

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings on the emotional documentary, Finding Michael. Despite Spencer and his family’s attempts, unfortunately, Michael’s body was never found.

