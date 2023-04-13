Rennervations has landed on Disney + and viewers have been introduced to a close friend of Jeremy Renner’s, Rory Millikin, so of course, Reality Titbit did some digging to find out more about the star, including his Instagram.

The Disney+ documentary debuted on April 12 and embraces Jeremy Renner’s passion for giving back to communities around the world.

We take a closer look into Jeremey Renner’s friend, co-host, and executive producer of Rennervations, Rory Millikin.

Who is Rory Millikin?

Rory Millikin is the co-host and executive producer of Rennervations executive producer and a long-time friend of Jeremy Renner.

As well as his work on Rennervations, Rory is a businessman, and as per his Linkedin, is the founder of companies including TruCelium Inc. and CBD company Vero Naturals.

He’s also a dad to three children, two daughters, and one son, who he posts regularly over on his social media pages.

Jeremy Renner and Rory Millikin joke about their friendship

As viewers of the Rennervations will know, the pair have a very playful friendship, entertaining viewers, which also extends to social media.

In a tweet promoting the new show, Jeremy wrote: “Sharing the journey, sharing the experiences with good friends is all I aim to do in life… They were busy, so I settled for Rory.”

“He’s charming and handsome in the dark.” Renner joked.

He then went on to create the hashtag #wrongdoorRORY, although it doesn’t seem to have taken off just yet!

One fan wrote: “Rory looks like a fun friend to have. I can’t wait to watch this.”

Although the pair love to joke around, of course, they can get serious in each other’s time of need. Speaking to People on Jeremy’s near-fatal snowplow accident, Rory said:

“He thinks about others, but here’s the guy who’s mortally wounded and he was thinking about everyone else around him. Who does that? He’s just a very unique, incredible guy.”

The accident left Jeremy with more than 30 broken bones, alongside other injuries.

Meet Rennervations star Rory on Instagram

Rory Millikin can be found on Instagram @officialrorymillikin. At the time of writing, he has close to 900 followers, but we’re sure that’s set to go up as the show airs on Disney +.

The star posts a balance of his work and personal life on the platform, including his three children.

Millikin’s first post was on March 30 of this year, so he’s only been on the platform a few weeks before the show’s debut, but it seems like he has the social media thing nailed already!