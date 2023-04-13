Jeremy Renners’ Rennervations has just dropped on Disney+, however, fans are confused as they can only see three episodes on the app, as they take to social media in hopes to find a release date for episode 4.

The Disney+ documentary follows Jeremy Renner and his team as he reimagines unique purpose-built vehicles to serve kids in communities worldwide. He’s also joined by celebrity guests including Vanessa Hudgens.

We take a look at what fans are saying about the missing episode.

Rennervations episode 4

Before the release, it was stated that all four episodes would drop on April 12, however when fans opened the streaming site this morning, only three episodes appeared.

The three episodes available are:

Episode 4 is meant to be the India episode, which many fans were looking forward to, however, is nowhere to be seen on the site.

The description is not available on the Google episode guide, although the release date still states April 12 2023.

Fans question where the missing episode has got to

Of course, fans took to Twitter to see if they could find any information on where the missing episode was, but it seems like everyone was asking the same question.

One fan tweeted: “Any reason why Rennervations which is supposed to have 4 episodes only has 3? My app seems to be missing the India build I was looking forward to that one”

“Umm hey, @JeremyRenner where is episode four of #Rennervations? The India water truck?! Hello @Disney?” questioned another.

However, in response to this, one eagle-eyed fan tweeted: “He said in a Q&A that the India Episode will be available in a few weeks.”

As of the time of writing, no official statement has been made by Disney.

Reality Titbit has contacted Disney for comment

Jeremy Renner suffered a fatal accident

It’s been an eventful few months for Jeremy, as before the release of his hit show, he suffered a near-fatal snowplough accident.

He made his first red carpet appearance after the incident this week for the Rennervations premiere.

The accident saw the actor break more than 30 bones after he was crushed by his seven-tonne snowplough on New Year’s Day.

We’re so glad to see Jeremy’s doing better and here’s to hoping a release date for Rennervations episode 4 drops soon!

