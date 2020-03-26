University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you thought you might have exhausted both Netflix and Amazon’s back-catalogues while on lockdown, then luckily for you, Disney Plus have finally launched in the UK on Tuesday, March 24th.

The new streaming platform has everything from the Disney classics to Marvel movies and even thirty seasons of The Simpsons. But they have also created a whole bunch of original series on their as well, including brand new competitive series, Shop Class.

Shop Class features teams of young builders tasked with designing and building their unique new creations, which are then judged by a panel of experts who test out the design and its functionality. There are eighteen teams taking on Shop Class’ qualifying rounds.

Three teams compete against one another in each qualifying episode, with just one moving through to the next. One team advances from each round until the top three go head-to-head in the championship.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the 2020 cast of Shop Class!

Disney Plus: Meet the Shop Class cast

There are three main cast members overseeing the show: the host and two regular judges.

Justin Long

Brooks Atwood

Lauren Makk

Get to know the season 1 competitors…

Competing in the first episode is the gold team: Alyssa, 13; Andrew, 14; teacher Kyle. The blue team: Homero, 12; Sam, 13; teacher Brannon. Finally the green team: Romy, 14; Nick, 12; teacher Tom.

The gold team in episode 2 is made up of: Daron, 14; Marco, 11; teacher Kim. Blue team is: Hailey, 14; Erik, 12; teacher David. Finally, green team: Bella, 13; Nikolai, 13; teacher Jason.

The third episode’s gold team is: Jenna, 13; Maddox, 12; teacher Trent. Blue team: Em, 13; Claire, 14; teacher Tammy. Green team: Selah, 12; Chloe, 11; teacher Lance.

In the final fourth episode, the gold team is made up of: Annika, 13; Ethan, 13; teacher Allan. Blue team: Henry, 11; Gabriel, 14; teacher Morgan. Rounding it off is the green team: Sunny, 13; Olivia, 13; teacher Caleb.

Justin Long on Shop Class

Justin Long is a 41-year-old actor from Fairfield, Connecticut. You may recognise Justin from his breakout role in Galaxy Quest (1999), but over the years Justin has starred in some major Hollywood movies.

Some of these include Crossroads, DodgeBall, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Pineapple Express.

Justin has starred in numerous Disney projects, so it’s no surprise that he was called up to present Shop Class.

Meet the Shop Class judges

Brooks Atwood is an award-winning maker and architect from Culver City, California. Brooks has been named one of the “world’s innovative creators” by Eyes In Magazine and one of six “Emerging US Designers” by the Museum of Arts & Design.

Lauren Makk is an interior designer, TV host, as well as home decor expert.

Each week there will also be a guest judge, who works with the Disney company as an ‘Imagineer’. A Disney Imagineer is responsible for designing their theme parks around the world.

