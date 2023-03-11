Spencer Matthews shares behind-the-scenes photos from Everest honoring his late brother.

Disney+ documentary Finding Michael follows Spencer’s journey as he traces his brother’s final steps in life on Mount Everest.

The 34-year-old wanted to find his late brother’s body by climbing Everest.

Viewers may recognize Spencer from his years on Channel 4’s Made In Chelsea. However, fans are now given an insight into the former reality star’s younger years.

Michael passed away when Spencer was just 10 years old.

Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Finding Michael airs on Disney+

March 7, 2023, saw Finding Michael drop on Disney+.

The documentary follows Spencer Matthews as he attempts to recover his late brother’s body from Mount Everest.

Michael Matthews was the youngest Brit to summit Everest in 1999. However, he disappeared during his descent.

Fans have taken to Twitter following Finding Michael’s release, many have dubbed the documentary “remarkable.”

Spencer Matthews honors Michael with Everest photos

Clean Co founder Spencer Matthews was prepared to come face-to-face with his late brother’s body during his mission on Finding Michael.

Spencer didn’t find or recover Michael’s body from the mountain but gained closure from the filming of the documentary.

He took to Instagram on March 9 to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Everest with his followers.

Spencer wrote that he was blessed at the Tengboche Monastery – the same as his brother was.

He also shared a snap of the moment that he arrived at Base Camp. Spencer followed in Michael’s footsteps to Base Camp which is 5,364m (17,598 ft) above sea level.

Speaking on the JOE UK YouTube channel, Spencer said that he and Michael were described as “twins separated by time,” because they were so similar.

How did Michael Matthews die?

Spencer Matthew’s brother Michael was the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest in 1999 at the age of 22.

Just a few hours after reaching the summit, Michael passed away during his descent of the mountain.

His exact cause of death is unknown and his body wasn’t ever found.

Michael disappeared on Mount Everest 24 years ago. His younger brother, Spencer, wanted to honour his brother’s legacy via the documentary.

