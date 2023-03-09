It is no secret that Spencer Matthews and his family have a lot of money, but what is their family business and what is his dad David Matthews’ net worth?

Audiences are used to seeing Spencer on shows such as Made in Chelsea and The Jump, but he now has a show on Disney + called Finding Michael. A documentary that tells the story of his brother, the youngest Briton to conquer Mount Everest. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive and Spencer has now gone on a mission to find his body with the help of Bear Grylls.

As the documentary airs, we take a closer look into Spencer Matthews and his family business.

Spencer Matthews worked paycheck to paycheck

Although Spencer Matthews comes from money, he didn’t live off his parent’s fortune.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about life as a young adult, Spencer said: “I spent a lot of time working professionally in jobs that I didn’t perhaps love, working pay cheque to pay cheque to live and to fund my lifestyle.”

He has now gained a TV career in his own right, off the back of his Made in Chelsea appearance, and founded his non-alcoholic business CleanCo in 2019, after giving up alcohol when his son was born.

The Matthews family business

The Matthews own a luxurious hotel resort in St. Barts called Eden Rock. Spencer’s mother Jane is also a successful artist.

The hotel is located on a rocky promontory surrounded by white sandy beaches and is centrally located on Nikki Beach near a variety of shops and restaurants. Rooms start at around $960 a night.

OG MIC fans will remember the frequent mentions of trips to St. Bart’s and now you know why!

David Matthews’ net worth

Spencer’s father, David Matthews is a multi-millionaire hotelier with a whopping net worth of $2.6 billion, as per Sunday World. Before this, he was a door-to-door salesman turned race car driver. He’s also the father-in-law to Pippa Middleton.

Although not close to his dads, Spencer also has an impressive net worth, at $15 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Spencer is a shareholder in his family’s hotel, but much of his net worth will come from his TV and podcasting career, as well as his businesses.

WATCH FINDING MICHAEL ON DISNEY+ NOW