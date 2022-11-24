Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too.

Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she shares with her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 43. It appears Kourtney’s only daughter has followed in her mom’s footsteps and already started her own career on social media. Along with her cousin North West, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, who is regularly seen posting videos to TikTok with her mom.

Disick has gone TikTok viral over the last couple of months and finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for – Travis Barker has taken part in an adorable new video.

Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok

Travis and his stepdaughter, Penelope, did a comedic video together which has garnered over 14.2 million views and 2.5 million likes. Penelope recruited her new stepdad for the video as she prepared to do a prank on him. This particular prank has gone viral since her aunty Kylie performed it with makeup artist and pal, Ariel Tejada.

In the post, mini Kardashians uses a voice changer effect which gave them both a high-pitched voice. Penelope starts off by telling the Blink-182 drummer: “Okay Travis, do you see the flea in my hand?” To which the rocker replied: “Mhm.”

Penelope then proceeded to hold up her hand with an imaginary fly. Whilst looking at her hand she announced it was going to do three backflips, as she counted: “One, two, three, she continued. “S”Okay could you hold his jacket?”

Penelope then handed Trav an imaginary jacket and placed it into his left hand. She then explained that the fly is going to do two more flips and counted them. Penelope concluded: “Okay now hold its jacket. Do you believe the fly is there?”

Travis replied: “No.” Penelope then began giggling and replied: “Then why are you holding its clothes?” He then began laughing at her and continued sucking a lollypop as her cousin North West, nine, popped in the frame at the last moment.

Ariel does fly prank on Kylie Jenner

Kylie, 25, has also been more active on her TikTok account and she recently shared her adorable reunion with makeup artist and best friend, Ariel Tejada.

Jenner waited on the airport runway tarmac for the arrival of Ariel. The pair were about to board her $72.8 million private jet and when she saw his car pull up Jenner rushed over and gave him a massive hug.

In a separate video, Ariel and Kylie sat together, while dressed in pajamas, as Ariel did the fly prank on Kylie. The pair were laughing hysterically as their flight stewardess, Pam, stood behind them waiting patiently to serve them food.

Ariel then finished his joke and the flight attendant served up the plates, Kylie then said: “Thank you, Pam. Something weird is happening.”

