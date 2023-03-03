Spencer Matthews from Made in Chelsea tries to look for his brother in his latest documentary, Finding Michael. Where to watch and release dates are detailed in Reality Titbit’s guide below.

It is the first time the former MIC star has ever seen his late brother on camera. Finding Michael chronicles the reality TV personality’s Mount Everest trip as he attempts to locate Michael’s final resting place.

Michael died while climbing the mountain’s highest peak 24 years ago, but his body was never recovered. You may be wondering, where can I watch Finding Michael? Where to watch, release date, and more here…

Who was Spencer’s brother?

Michael Matthews was 22 years old when he died in 1999 when descending from the summit of Mount Everest. Known as Mike, he was Spencer‘s older brother who had set out to climb the peak on May 13, 1999.

He became the youngest British climber to summit Mount Everest at the age of 22. But in the hours immediately afterward, during his descent, Michael disappeared, and his body was never found.

Spencer was 10 years old when Michael died. He has now gone on a mission to find his body with the help of Bear Grylls and Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja MBE – world record holder for climbing all 14 mountains over 8,000 meters the fastest.

Finding Michael can be watched on Disney Plus internationally from the release date of Friday, March 3, 2023. It will be available in the United Kingdom and Ireland from that date at 3pm EST/10pm UK time.

Disney Plus typically releases new movies, shows, and episodes at 12am PT (3am ET and 8am BST). However, eager fans have revealed the documentary had not been made available on their app at 5pm on the release date.

The documentary will also be released on Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Finding Michael is set to come out in the UK at 10pm, which translates to 9am on Saturday in Australia.

Disney Plus – Finding Michael

To watch Finding Michael, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which costs £7.99 a month. Alternatively, customers can save 16 percent with the annual subscription at £79.90 a year and get 12 months for the price of 10.

You can download the app, or get started via your browser. Disney+ costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for Australian subscribers or $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year for New Zealand subscribers.

Those signed up will have unlimited access to exclusive, ad-free content with unlimited downloads.