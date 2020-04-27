Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This April 2020, Netflix released the documentary Circus of Books to its streaming site, one year following its its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Circus of Books was an iconic gay porn shop in Los Angeles, California. It became one of the most important locations for Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community, but few knew that it was run by straight couple Barry and Karen Mason. Barry and Karen lived a rather mainstream way of living: they had three children who attended a religious school, who had no knowledge of their parents business.

Rachel Mason, the documentary’s director, is one of their children, who wanted to tell Circus of Books’ incredible story following its closure in February 2019.

But who is Barry Mason, the patriarch at the centre of the story? Find out about the Circus of Books founder here.

Who is Barry Mason?

Before Barry ventured into the world of pornographic bookstores and activism, he worked as a special effects engineer in the film industry and inventor, with titles under his belt including Star Trek and 2001: A Space Odyssey, according to the BBC. Barry had graduated from UCLA with a film degree.

In the mid-1970s, Barry invented a safety device for kidney dialysis machines, which would have raked in the big bucks for the Mason family. However, the company Barry was about to sell it to asked for insurance policies he couldn’t afford, which collapsed the project.

The Masons were suddenly in urgent need of income, and so Barry’s wife Karen – a former journalist who had worked for major newspapers in Chicago and Cincinnati – followed up on a job ad in the LA Times. Porn magnate Larry Flint was looking for someone to distribute Hustler magazine and the rest of his portfolio, and Barry and Karen seized the job offer.

The Masons expanded on their success in the porn industry and decided to buy Circus of Books in 1982 when it went up for sale. It was previously known as Book Circus, but the Masons renamed it.

Barry on Circus of Books

As with many Netflix documentaries, Circus of Books starts off with a rather incredible premise and falls further down the rabbit hole the more you watch.

Barry Mason certainly is an incredible man, but as the documentary shows, it wasn’t just his act of opening a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community, but Barry’s continual defence of Circus of Books.

Throughout the documentary, we follow as Barry faces prison after charges of obscenity, supports his workers throughout the AIDS epidemic, and eventually becomes an activist.

Where is Barry Mason now?

As seen in the documentary, Karen and Barry Mason have since devoted much of their lives to working with PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) after their youngest child Josh came out as gay.

Barry describes the couple as now “big shots in PFLAG,” in Circus of Books.

Since his newfound Netflix fame, Barry has also gone on to reflect on his career in film.

Barry Mason talks creating the original VFX for #StarTrek on stage in 1966 on an all-new @inglorioustrek. Available wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/03Xmpah05w — inglorioustrek (@inglorioustrek) April 25, 2020

