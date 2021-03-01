What is Bear Brown's net worth? Alaskan Bush People star's salary explored!











Bear Brown’s net worth is on people’s minds, as they get to follow his journey on Alaskan Bush People. So, how much does he get paid?

The reality series, seen on Discovery, captures the Brown family who don’t see anyone but each other for six to nine months every year.

Bear is one of the family members who live in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop to 60 degrees below zero.

So, what is Bear Brown’s net worth? What is his real name? We look into his love life and salary to find out more about the Discovery star.

Who is Bear Brown?

Bear is a 33-year-old Alaskan Bush People star, and the son of Billy Brown.

His real name is Solomon Isiah Freedom “Bear” Brown.

He is one of seven children born under Billy and his wife Ami.

Living in the Copper River Valley, Billy has even created his own tree house before – as seen on the Discovery series!

What is Bear Brown’s net worth?

$160,000

While Bear’s net worth is in the thousands, the entire overall net worth for the Brown family is $60 million.

Billy was worth $6 million before he died in February this year.

His children are thought to have earned an estimated $40,000 to $60,000 from Discovery, while being filmed for Alaskan Bush People.

Is Bear Brown married?

Yes

Bear is soon-to-be married to Raiven Adams, who he had a boy with in 2020.

They first met at a wedding in 2018, when Raiven was helping her mom and photographer Kassidy, who was working at the event.

The couple were in a custody battle over their first child, River, last year, as reported by The Sun in June 2020, and had broken up.

Since then, it looks like Bear and Raiven are back together, and plan to be married “very soon”, as announced by Bear on his Instagram.

