Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama announced that she would be going on a book tour for her memoir Becoming, people scrambled to get tickets in the way they do annually for Glastonbury. When Michelle announced she would be doing one appearance in the UK, tickets for the London event sold out in minutes.

If you weren’t one of the thousands who managed to nab tickets to Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour, then we’re happy to report that Netflix has created a behind-the-scenes documentary under the same title, which follows the book’s narrative and features plenty of tour footage.

One thing viewers instantly noticed was that Michelle is wearing a necklace with the word ‘becoming’ on it.

So where can you get Michelle Obama’s necklace?

Michelle Obama’s Becoming necklace

The Netflix documentary is comprised of interview segments with Michelle and a behind-the-scene look of her life on the road. Michelle stops in different cities for each arena tour while also speaking at smaller community events. We also get to see Michelle in her family setting and understand more about the Robinson family – Michelle’s brother, sister-in-law and mother are featured in the documentary.

In a majority of Michelle’s interview clips, she is wearing a necklace with the word ‘becoming’ on it.

As she does not wear this during the tour, it is likely she got the necklace afterwards.

BRITISH BEAU : Who is Malia Obama’s boyfriend Rory Farquharson?

Where can you get a Becoming necklace?

It’s hardly a surprise that Becoming viewers flocked to the internet to see if they could get their hands on Michelle’s necklace. One viewer tweeted: “Someone buy me the Becoming Necklace please,” with plenty of crying emojis. We know how you feel.

It is unconfirmed where exactly you can get the Becoming necklace that Michelle Obama wears, but you can definitely make your own.

Personalised name necklaces have been greatly popularised ever since Sarah Jessica Parker donned her Carrie necklace in Sex and the City. You can find multiple brands who make name necklaces online, for example, My Name Necklace. Just select silver as your colour and choose the word ‘Becoming’ to get Michelle’s look!

WATCH BECOMING ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK