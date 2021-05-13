Who are Ben and Zoe Sullivan? Meet Britain's Biggest Families' parents!











ITV has brought out a series showcasing the everyday reality of parents looking after as many as 11 children. So, who are the Sullivans?

Each family is seen having to budget for absolutely everything, from their food bill and energy costs, to celebrating each child’s birthday.

Three families – the smallest involving nine children – have allowed ITV cameras to uncover what it is really like to live in their busy homes.

So, who are the Sullivans? Keep reading to get to know the parents-of-11 who live on a budget of £300 each week for food.

The Sullivans, Britain’s Biggest Families. Picture: ITV Press Centre

Who are the Sullivans?

Ben and Zoe Sullivan are parents to 11 children, including two sets of twins.

They usually spend £300 on each weekly food shop.

Ben is an RAF aircraft engineer who has to leave for work by 7.30am, while Zoe stays home to look after their children.

She takes Elizabeth, 16, Olivia, 13, twins Isabelle and Charlotte, 12, Noah, 10, Eva, eight, and twins Leah and Erin, both four, to nursery and school.

Zoe then spends her day looking after Agnes May, three, and Joseph, two, and cleans the household bathroom.

The Sullivans on Britain’s Biggest Families

From Lossiemouth, Scotland, the Sullivan family have an income of around £600 a week, which they spend half of on just food.

Ben, 45, reveals on the show that it “wasn’t a conscious decision” to have as many children as they now have.

He adds: “You have to literally be on it the minute you open your eyes.”

Eight-year-old Eva also says: “Life in a big family is fun, but pretty crazy and noisy”, with her sister Charlotte agreeing.

“It’s never too quiet. That’s a bad thing if it’s quiet, it means one of the little ones has escaped or something”, Charlotte claims.

Ben and Zoe save all year for Christmas, budgeting for £3,000 to spend on presents for all of their children.

Meet the Sullivans on Instagram

If you want to see more of the Sullivan’s everyday lives, you don’t have to wait for the next episode – as they often share snippets on Instagram!

From children illnesses, to fun days out in the forest, Ben and Zoe are always kept busy with their smiley family.

The 11 kids appear to be extremely close. Looking through Instagram, some of them sneak into bed with each other, or help each other tidy the garden.

Both Ben and Zoe are “so proud everyday” of their “amazing children”, whose birthdays come around incredibly fast. Their family-based profile is filled with balloons, cake and celebrations for each special day.

The Sullivans have also shared their everyday reality on their YouTube channel, which has accumulated 1.26K subscribers!

