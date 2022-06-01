











Every Little Step is the documentary led by Bobby Brown, where we get to know the ins-and-outs of his family’s lives. This includes taking A&E cameras inside the marriage of his eldest daughter La’Princia and hubby Eddie Ray.

Media personality Eddie Ray has been married to La’Princia since 2021. When the two-part documentary came out, it was clear that Bobby isn’t risking letting his daughter’s husband ever step out of line.

During a clip where Eddie and Bobby sat down for a chat together, he joked that he could live in a cardboard box with La’Princia. However, this comment wasn’t taken lightly, with Bobby not even mustering a smile in reaction to the joke.

Bobby responded by saying they will not be living out of a cardboard box, before he revealed in a confessional that Eddie “knows not to f*** up” when it comes to his daughter’s marriage.

FIND OUT: Is Eddie from Below Deck still with his girlfriend?

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Bobby Brown warns Eddie Ray

Bobby, who has made several appearances on Eddie Ray’s podcast, was seen warning Eddie about his relationship with his eldest daughter La’Princia on Every Little Step. The media personality told his father-in-law:

“Even if we’re living out of a cardboard box, as long as we’re happy.”

That’s when Bobby drew the line, and said they would not be doing that. Eddie went on to joke that the cardboard box would be a “nice” one with a cut-out window, before the clip took viewers to Bobby’s confessional. He said:

“I believe Eddie knows exactly how serious I am. He can joke and play if he wants, but he knows La’Princia’s my baby girl and he knows not to f*** up.”

La’Princia’s wedding to Eddie

La’Princia and Eddie Ray tied the knot at Five Bridge Inn based in Massachusetts, in August 2021. They finally said their vows after being in a relationship for ten years, having first begun dating back in 2011.

The ceremony took place outside, and when the after party began, Bobby’s close father-daughter bond was echoed on the dancefloor when they shared a dance together. It comes after he proudly walked his eldest down the aisle.

La’Princia’s brother and Bobby Brown’s wife, Alicia Etheridge, were also present at the wedding, alongside other close family and friends. The wedding was ten hours long, from when she walked down the aisle to when they left!

WOAH: How tall is first officer Eddie Lucas on Below Deck?

Meet the rest of Bobby’s children

Bobby has fathered seven children. After bringing La’Princia into the world with ex Kim Ward, they had a son, Bobby Brown Jr. However at the age of 29, he passed away, a topic that Bobby opened up about on Every Little Step.

The musician also lost another child, his daughter Bobbi Kristina, whose mother is Whitney Houston. She died in 2015. Bobby commented on the loss of his two children during an interview on Red Table Talk, where he said:

“Losing [my son] was very, very unexpected, like losing my daughter. We were in the studio two nights before. It was something that hit me really, really hard. He was a musician, played piano, played drums, he was a great writer. He was a teacher and learner. He learned from everybody that he was around and he taught just as much as he learned.”

Bobby has three kids with wife Alicia, including Hendrix, Cassius, and Bodhi. His eldest child, Landon, was born June 22nd 1986, who he shares with Melika Williams.

Say what u want to about Bobby Brown…. He genuinely loved his children #BobbyBrownBio — BodiedbyKea (@bodiedby_ke) June 1, 2022

WATCH EVERY LITTLE STEP ON A&E EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK