Clarkson’s Farm saw Jeremy Clarkson “abandon” his restaurant opening during season 2, reports Daily Mail. But his Diddly Squat Farm Shop is open in 2023.

Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm dropped on the streaming service on February 10 and follows Jeremy Clarkson as he introduces new animals and produce to his farm.

The former Top Gear presenter purchased the farm in 2008 but didn’t begin running the site until 2019 per Yahoo.

James D. Morgan

Clarkson’s Farm restaurant

In 2022, Jeremy Clarkson opened his farm restaurant.

During Clarkson’s Farm series 2, he can be seen “abandoning” the restaurant opening per Daily Mail. Due to the stress of the opening and electrical faults in the venue, the report continues that he “stormed off in a rage.”

The Express reports that on August 12, 2022: “West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) issued an enforcement notice which ordered the restaurant to close.”

The report continues that: “Clarkson appealed the notice but has since written to the council stating that he ‘no longer wished’ to open the business.”

Diddly Squat Farm Shop reopens

Although Clarkson decided to leave behind the idea of having a restaurant, he still has the farm, a café, and a farm shop.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop reopened on February 10, 2023, and The Big View Café is also still open, per the farm’s website.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop is now open from 9:30 am – 4:30 pm Thursday to Sunday.

The farm shop was opened by Clarkson and his partner, Lisa Hogan, in 2020 and sells “incredible food.”

Some of the Diddly Squat Farm Shop products include milk, jams and chutneys, fudge, ‘gin in a tin’, and vodka.

Jeremy Clarkson’s net worth

After moving into farming, and documenting the process on his Amazon Prime Video show, Jeremy Clarkson fans may be wondering what his net worth is.

In his first year of business, Clarkson made £144 in profit, reports The Express.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Clarkson’s estimated net worth is $70 million.

The 62-year-old is best known for appearing on Top Gear. He also writes for The Sun and The Sunday Times.

WATCH CLARKSON’S FARM SEASON 2 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO FROM FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK