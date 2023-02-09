Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time is on Amazon Prime subscribers’ minds as they get ready for Jeremy Clarkson to share his ideas to open a new restaurant. The farmer will be filmed thinking of fresh ways to make money.

Jeremy has big plans for the second season as he introduces new animals and produce to his farm, including chickens and chillis. He has major goals set out to increase his annual profit from last year, which was £144.

Reality Titbit can reveal all about Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time and how many episodes we can expect to binge. Each episode has its own independent name, with the first simply called: “Surviving.”

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 is due to release at 12am UK time (GMT – Greenwich Mean Time) on Friday, February 10. For those living in America, the new season will be released to Amazon Prime video at 7pm ET and 4pm PT.

Jeremy‘s show release times across the world include:

India: 5.30am

Hawaii: 2pm

Alaska: 4pm (Day before)

Brazil: 9pm (Day before)

France, Italy, Spain, South Africa and Germany: 2am

Israel: 3am

Dubai: 4am

South Korea and Japan: 9am

Australia: 10am

How many episodes on Clarkson’s Farm?

Eight episodes are featured in Clarkson’s Farm season 2. These include the following:

Episode 1: Surviving

Episode 2: Cowering

Episode 3: Shmoozing

Episode 4: Badgering

Episode 5: Council-ing

Episode 6: Counselling

Episode 7: Scheming

Episode 8: Climaxing

Jeremy had plans to open a farm restaurant

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 sees Jeremy planning to open a restaurant. He was running Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant and Shop but confirmed he had to close the Oxfordshire eatery after a council planning battle, Square Meal reports.

He initially opened the concept back in July 2022, despite his planning application having been rejected by the council. While the restaurant was open, there was no menu but a promise of ‘snacks, a roast, and pudding.’

Jeremy reportedly has no plans to reopen the restaurant, as of January 12, 2023. However, Clarkson’s Farm season 2 sees the process that he went through before he confirmed the shutdown news.

