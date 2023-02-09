Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time is on Amazon Prime subscribers’ minds as they get ready for Jeremy Clarkson to share his ideas to open a new restaurant. The farmer will be filmed thinking of fresh ways to make money.
Jeremy has big plans for the second season as he introduces new animals and produce to his farm, including chickens and chillis. He has major goals set out to increase his annual profit from last year, which was £144.
Reality Titbit can reveal all about Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time and how many episodes we can expect to binge. Each episode has its own independent name, with the first simply called: “Surviving.”
Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release time
Clarkson’s Farm season 2 is due to release at 12am UK time (GMT – Greenwich Mean Time) on Friday, February 10. For those living in America, the new season will be released to Amazon Prime video at 7pm ET and 4pm PT.
Jeremy‘s show release times across the world include:
- India: 5.30am
- Hawaii: 2pm
- Alaska: 4pm (Day before)
- Brazil: 9pm (Day before)
- France, Italy, Spain, South Africa and Germany: 2am
- Israel: 3am
- Dubai: 4am
- South Korea and Japan: 9am
- Australia: 10am
How many episodes on Clarkson’s Farm?
Eight episodes are featured in Clarkson’s Farm season 2. These include the following:
- Episode 1: Surviving
- Episode 2: Cowering
- Episode 3: Shmoozing
- Episode 4: Badgering
- Episode 5: Council-ing
- Episode 6: Counselling
- Episode 7: Scheming
- Episode 8: Climaxing
Jeremy had plans to open a farm restaurant
Clarkson’s Farm season 2 sees Jeremy planning to open a restaurant. He was running Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant and Shop but confirmed he had to close the Oxfordshire eatery after a council planning battle, Square Meal reports.
He initially opened the concept back in July 2022, despite his planning application having been rejected by the council. While the restaurant was open, there was no menu but a promise of ‘snacks, a roast, and pudding.’
Jeremy reportedly has no plans to reopen the restaurant, as of January 12, 2023. However, Clarkson’s Farm season 2 sees the process that he went through before he confirmed the shutdown news.
