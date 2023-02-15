Former Top Gear presenter turned farmer Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm has been renewed for season 3.

Jeremy, his partner Lisa Hogan, and the team at Diddly Squat Farm all feature on the Amazon Prime Video series.

Since Jeremy ventured into the farming world and decided to let cameras in on his new way of life, fans have been eager to binge-watch the show. Let’s take a look at what he’s said about season 3 as well as how much he earned from opening a farm, farm shop, and café.

Credit: James D. Morgan, Getty Images

Clarkson’s Farm returns in 2023

Amazon Prime Video subscribers were able to binge-watch a brand new installment of Clarkson’s Farm in 2023.

Season 2 dropped on the streaming service on Friday, February 10.

Eight episodes of the show were available to watch at once and Jeremy and his team can be seen attempting to open a restaurant on the farm in the new series.

Jeremy Clarkson made a profit

Though it may be less than Clarkson earned from his days as a Top Gear presenter, he did make a profit after opening his farm.

The Diddly Squat Farm owner made a profit of £144, reports The Express.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the Clarkson’s Farm star has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Diddly Squat reportedly cost Jeremy around £6 million, or $8.2 million USD, per Strathorn Farm.

Clarkson’s Farm renewed for season 3

Given the popularity of Clarkson’s Farm, it’s no wonder that the show will return for season 3.

The Amazon Prime Video series doesn’t yet have a start date, but Jeremy confirmed himself via Twitter that the show will be back.

Season 2 is still a new release but fans are already asking Jeremy whether another season is due to come out.

One fan tweeted that they: “…can’t wait for a season 3 if there is one.”

Jeremy replied on Twitter: “There is one.”

