Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is the latest addition to Netflix’s true crime roster.

The documentary follows the story of Cyntoia Brown, from when she was incarcerated at the age of 16 and sentenced to life in prison, to her clemency and release in 2019.

Although there are no interviews with Cyntoia post-release – the documentary only features old interviews with Cyntoia – the producers managed to get some of her family members to speak on camera about her story.

But who is Cyntoia’s biological mother, Georgina Mitchell? What happened with Georgina that led to Cyntoia’s adoption? Find out about the family’s story here.

Who is Cyntoia Brown’s biological mother?

Cyntoia Brown’s mother is Georgina Mitchell. She is currently 48 years old.

Georgina spoke about her own struggles growing up in the documentary, explaining her own history of sexual abuse and alcoholism. Georgina said: “I got pregnant on my sixteenth birthday. I drank and I was introduced to crack cocaine. We didn’t come from a very stable home.”

Nothing is known about Cyntoia’s biological father.

Georgina’s own mother, June Warren claims that the problems in the family “came from genetics and the genetics should stop.” June Warren claims that her pregnancy with Georgina was a result of a sexual assault.

As Georgina drank throughout her pregnancy with Cyntoia, Cyntoia was later diagnosed with FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder), which caused intense mood swings and anger.

Where is Georgina Mitchell now?

When we met Georgina Mitchell in the documentary, she was incredibly candid about her past and her desire to move on. It would seem that Georgina has continued to approach life like this since.

Georgina has an Instagram where she regularly posts about her life and her current political activism. She often advocates other cases of one-time convicted individuals seeking clemency.

You can find her under the handle @mitchellgina71.

Meet Cyntoia’s adoptive mother Ellenette

Ellenette Brown knew Georgina Mitchell when she was a teenager and adopted Cyntoia when she was just 2 and a half years old.

As Cyntoia tells William Bernet in the documentary, a forensic psychologist, Ellenette is a teacher.

Ellenette later spoke to William, along with Cyntoia’s biological mother Georgina. Ellenette said:

We had her [Cyntoia] on and off since she was six months old.

