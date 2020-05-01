Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Cyntoia Brown-Long has rocketed into the limelight once again, as her story of incarceration has been documented in a new Netflix documentary, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story.

Although Cyntoia was arrested and sentenced in 2004, her story really hit the press in 2017, as a number of high-profile celebrities shared her case. At the age of 16, Cyntoia shot and killed 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen, who was soliciting her for sex work. She was not treated as a victim of sex abuse at the time and was sentenced to life (51 years) behind bars for first-degree murder.

Cyntoia was granted clemency in 2019 and released in August of that year. Since her release, Cyntoia has used her platform to shed light on cases of injustice and flaws in the US legal system.

Cyntoia married musician J. Long while she was still in prison, but over the past year since her release, they have been building a life on the outside together. J. Long had a lucrative career as an R&B singer in the late naughts, so what is J. Long’s net worth?

Who is Cyntoia Brown’s husband?

J. Long

J. Long, whose real name is Jaime Lynn Long, is a 34-year-old musician originally from Galveston, Texas. He rose to prominence as a member of R&B group Pretty Ricky.

J. performed with Pretty Ricky from 2008 and 2010, before embarking on another solo career – he had solo singles like 2008’s “Berry Love,” but was most well-known for his work with Pretty Ricky.

In 2013, J. Long took a turn musically and focussed on Christian gospel music. That year he released the Christian hip-hop album, R&B: Redeemed and Blessed.

J. Long’s net worth explained

Not only has J. Long had a lucrative music career, he has also found fortune with other business ventures, including starting a home healthcare business in Texas back in 2009. Although we could not find this business to chart its financial success, in an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, J. Long said: “It paid off really well for me.”

Pretty Ricky released four albums while together, two of which were certified Gold. A Gold record is an album that managed to sell 500,000 units. This means those two albums, Bluestars (2005) and Late Night Special (2007) would have sold more than 1 million copies combined. The latter album also shot to number 1 on the US Billboard chart upon its release.

Taking into account how much an artist would make from 1 million copies, which we found here, we would estimate J. Long’s net worth to be anywhere between $1,000,000 – $3,000,000.

His work for two albums alone – which were produced over a decade ago and would have increased in royalties since – would have earned him nearly $500,000. This, combined with the other two albums, tours, plus his healthcare business definitely places J. Long’s net worth above $1,000,000.

Follow J. Long on Instagram

You can find J. Long on Instagram under the handle @j.longjfam.

His feed is predominantly made up of professionally shot pictures of the couple and there is hardly any indication to his past as a music star. But regardless, J. Long has over 44,000 followers!

Cyntoia Brown is more active on Instagram, posting pictures of what the couple get up to in their spare time. You can follow her on Instagram @cyntoiabrownofficial.

