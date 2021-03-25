Who is Dr Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life? Net worth in 2021 explored!











Dr. Nowzaradan is known for helping clients take the path to weight loss on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Let’s get to know the expert better…

He is the TV doctor who puts clients, who usually weigh around 600 pounds, on a diet and exercise plan – all in a bid to help improve their lives.

While the TLC series usually focuses on the client’s life, we thought it was about time that we got to know Dr. Now a little better.

So, who is Dr. Nowzaradan? What does he do when he’s not working? We found out his net worth in 2021, and explored his background.

Who is Dr. Nowzaradan?

Younan Nowzaradan is a world famous weight loss surgeon.

He is best known as the doctor on My 600-lb Life, and has appeared on Skin Tight, Half Ton Killer & Worlds Heaviest Dad and Mom & Son.

The Iranian-American surgeon, who is 76 years old, specializes in vascular surgery and bariatric surgery.

He is affiliated with Houston Obesity Surgery in Houston, Texas, and practices at several local hospitals.

In his personal life, Dr. Now is a father to son Jonathan, who works as the producer and director for My 600-lb Life.

What is Dr. Now’s diet plan?

Dr. Now recommends eating a high protein, very low carb diet.

Calories in the doctor’s plan are limited to 1,000 and 1,200 calories per day.

Here are the foods that Dr. Now recommends not to eat:

Sugar, candy and sweets

Chocolate

Crackers

Potato chips

French fries

Popcorn

Nuts including peanuts

White and brown rice

Pasta

Cereal

Fruit juice

Bread (but can be eaten in moderation)

Natural sweeteners including honey, and high sugar fruits

The actual diet plan involves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with specific foods that can be eaten.

Breakfast can include egg whites, turkey sausage, beans, oatmeal, low-fat cottage cheese, plain Greek yogurt, or whole grain bread.

Lunch and dinner can consist of baked, broiled, grill lean protein, canned tuna, or deli meat, with non-starchy vegetables and salads without dressing.

A portion of meat should measure 3 ounces. Recommended snacks involve a turkey or ham roll-up or plain Greek yogurt without sugar.

Dr Nowzaradan: Net worth 2021

Over $6 million

With more than 48 years of experience in the medical field behind him, Dr. Now is thought to be a wealthy man.

His extremely successful career as a surgeon appearing on TV is thought to have all kicked off with the help of his filmmaker son.

As of March 2021, Dr. Now has a net worth of more than $6 million, which has significantly increased by more than $2 million in over a year.

