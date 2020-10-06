The American Pickers could be back on the hunt to do what they do best: find the most valuable antiques and rediscover the hidden stories behind them.

It was thought that Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz may no longer be going across America in a bid to get their hands on the finest antiques from private collectors, as the History show was allegedly cancelled. However new pictures have emerged which show that filming for the show has begun.

So does this mean a new series is coming? What happened to the alleged cancellation of the antique-hunting show? We explored the possibility of a fresh series on its way!

Has American Pickers been cancelled?

No. According to pictures and videos released on Instagram, American Pickers is currently being filmed.

A new series which looks at the best food and drink picks of American Pickers will air on the Sky History channel all day every Sunday from now on, which was announced on the show’s Instagram page.

However Mike has recently shared a picture – which he uploaded a week ago – saying he is “back at it” in relation to American Pickers. The shot of a camera quite clearly insinuates that they are currently filming for the show! Therefore, the antique series has not been cancelled, and it is likely that season 22 is on its way.

However a new series date release has not been announced.

Why did American Pickers fans think the show was cancelled?

The last episode to air was on August 3rd 2020, which was the 21st episode of the 21st season.

Fans were left wondering why American Pickers was no longer being shown on the History channel. It was reported that the show could not be filmed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant that they could not easily travel on the road to look for antiques.

Many fans thought that the show had been cancelled – and some of them refused to watch American Pickers in response – due to a man featured on the series wearing an ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

One fan said: “To cancel a great show because of a hat is crazy. It is a good and very educational show. I am not a MAGA fan, but the person that wore that hat has a right to their opinion. That is what America’s all about.”

However the show is set to be re-aired so it has not been cancelled. Danielle from American Pickers shared a photo which insinuated that she was also “back on the road again”.

How to watch American Pickers

Fortunately for people with Sky, American Pickers can be watched all day on Sundays on the History channel.

According to the show’s Instagram page, new episodes air on Mondays at 9/8c, however the current episodes being aired usually take place throughout the week – and they are reruns of older seasons.

While in the UK, old seasons of American Pickers run at 10am on the Sky History channel on Sundays.

