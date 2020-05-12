Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

As of late, Netflix has been taking a deep dive into the world of narcotics, and not just in a Breaking Bad/Narcos kind of way, but a more humane (and sometimes hilarious) exploration of drug use.

Throughout 2020, the streaming giant has been churning out drug-related content from How to Fix a Drug Scandal to Cooking with Cannabis. And now there’s a new edition which, for the most part, sits at the friendlier end of the spectrum.

Donick Cary’s new documentary Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics takes an A-listers’ look at some Class A drugs.

While celebrities are no strangers to regaling tales of drug use and wild nights out to their fans, this documentary takes things up a whole notch. Expect stories of melting carpets, demonic hallucinations and some pretty terrifying visuals.

So who are the celebrities that make up the cast of Have a Good Trip?

Have a Good Trip on Netflix: Celebrity interviews

Although there are tonnes of celebrities who feature in the documentary, there are just a couple who delve deep into their trip stories. They are…

Sting

Sarah Silverman

Anthony Bourdain

Carrie Fisher

Rob Corddry

A$AP Rocky

Zach Leary

Nick Kroll

Paul Scheer

Rosie Perez

Lewis Black

Ben Stiller

Meet the cast of Have a Good Trip

Some famous actors pop up throughout the documentary in featured segments either retelling the story of a trip (this happens with Anthony Bourdain) or in jokey segments such as the After School Special.

Nick Offerman – Scientist

Adam Scott – After School Special Host

Riki Lindhome – Emily

Maya Erskine – Student

Ron Funches – Student

Haley Joel Osment – Student

Armen Weitzman – Drug Dealer

Natasha Leggero – Young Carrie Fisher

Brett Gelman – Acorn

Adam Devine as Young Anthony Bourdain

Blake Anderson as Anthony’s Friend

Angela Trimbur – Panama Red

Nelson Franklin – Young Lewis Black

Meet the other celebrity guests

The cast is mainly comprised of musicians, actors and comedians who have all been pretty candid about their drug-taking in the media before.

Some of the musicians besides Sting featured in the Have a Good Trip cast are Bill Kreutzmann, Jim James, Donovan, Adam Horovitz and Kathleen Hanna

The actors included in the cast are Will Forte, David Cross, Natasha Lyonne, David Koechner, Andy Richter, Judd Nelson and Diedrich Bader.

Here are the comedians: Reggie Watts, Steve Agee, Matt Besser and Rob Huebel.

Also featured are Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Deepak Chopra, Shepard Fairey and Dr. Charles Grob.

