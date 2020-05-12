As of late, Netflix has been taking a deep dive into the world of narcotics, and not just in a Breaking Bad/Narcos kind of way, but a more humane (and sometimes hilarious) exploration of drug use.
Throughout 2020, the streaming giant has been churning out drug-related content from How to Fix a Drug Scandal to Cooking with Cannabis. And now there’s a new edition which, for the most part, sits at the friendlier end of the spectrum.
Donick Cary’s new documentary Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics takes an A-listers’ look at some Class A drugs.
While celebrities are no strangers to regaling tales of drug use and wild nights out to their fans, this documentary takes things up a whole notch. Expect stories of melting carpets, demonic hallucinations and some pretty terrifying visuals.
So who are the celebrities that make up the cast of Have a Good Trip?
Have a Good Trip on Netflix: Celebrity interviews
Although there are tonnes of celebrities who feature in the documentary, there are just a couple who delve deep into their trip stories. They are…
- Sting
- Sarah Silverman
- Anthony Bourdain
- Carrie Fisher
- Rob Corddry
- A$AP Rocky
- Zach Leary
- Nick Kroll
- Paul Scheer
- Rosie Perez
- Lewis Black
- Ben Stiller
Meet the cast of Have a Good Trip
Some famous actors pop up throughout the documentary in featured segments either retelling the story of a trip (this happens with Anthony Bourdain) or in jokey segments such as the After School Special.
- Nick Offerman – Scientist
- Adam Scott – After School Special Host
- Riki Lindhome – Emily
- Maya Erskine – Student
- Ron Funches – Student
- Haley Joel Osment – Student
- Armen Weitzman – Drug Dealer
- Natasha Leggero – Young Carrie Fisher
- Brett Gelman – Acorn
- Adam Devine as Young Anthony Bourdain
- Blake Anderson as Anthony’s Friend
- Angela Trimbur – Panama Red
- Nelson Franklin – Young Lewis Black
Meet the other celebrity guests
The cast is mainly comprised of musicians, actors and comedians who have all been pretty candid about their drug-taking in the media before.
Some of the musicians besides Sting featured in the Have a Good Trip cast are Bill Kreutzmann, Jim James, Donovan, Adam Horovitz and Kathleen Hanna
The actors included in the cast are Will Forte, David Cross, Natasha Lyonne, David Koechner, Andy Richter, Judd Nelson and Diedrich Bader.
Here are the comedians: Reggie Watts, Steve Agee, Matt Besser and Rob Huebel.
Also featured are Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Deepak Chopra, Shepard Fairey and Dr. Charles Grob.
