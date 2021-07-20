How did Julia Haart meet Silvio Scaglia? Story of My Unorthodox Life couple!











Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are not afraid to tell their love story, on her latest Netflix show about her life. You may wonder how they met.

The top fashion mogul and CEO of modelling agency Elite World Group opened the doors – and cameras – into her personal family life.

Alongside being a businesswoman and mom-of-four, she runs a firm with her husband Silvio Scaglia, who is a well-known entrepreneur himself.

You may be wondering how the married couple first met. Here at Reality Titbit, we explored their love story and how it all began.

How did Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia meet?

The couple met at La Perla, who Julia previously worked for

Silvio’s SMS Finance firm won a bid to acquire lingerie and fashion brand La Perla, with an offer of 69 million euros, in 2013.

Then, Julia joined Italian luxury house La Perla in 2016 as Creative Director.

It came after she collaborated with them for their Spring and Fall 2016 accessory collection.

Under Scaglia’s leadership, La Perla underwent brand repositioning which, despite a sales rise, left the company unable to recoup the capitol invested.

This is the company where their love story started!

The way Silvio and Julia kiss 😭😭😭#MyUnorthodoxLife — Doug Booty 🏳️‍🌈 (@Annatjie_N) July 18, 2021

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia: Love story

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia got married in 2019 and apart from life partners they are also business partners.

The two own together a retail brokerage and investment bank “Freedom Holding Inc,” while Silvio Scaglia is also involved in “Elite World Group”.

He made Julia the CEO of the company in March 2019, when she re-focused the brand and added new divisions.

During their wedding, Silvio decided he wanted to take her last name, as that is the name she chose when she left the Haredi community.

Since they met, Julia and Silvio have remained loved up. He continues to call her the “love of his life” to this day.

I need a husband like Silvio #MyUnorthodoxLife — Kassandra Ashley (@kassie_ashley) July 19, 2021

What is Silvio Scaglia’s job and net worth?

Silvio Scaglia Haart is a 62-year-old Italian entrepreneur with a net worth of one billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Having graduated from the Polytechnic University of Turin, Scaglia is the founder of FastWeb, an Italian telecommunications company and Babelgum, a free-to-view Internet television platform.

Scaglia has a daughter that he features frequently on social media, sharing their strong bond. He also has a granddaughter born in 2021.

