How much are the uniquely rich Alaskan Bush People worth in 2021?











The Alaskan Bush People are back on our screens for a new season, leaving viewers questioning how much they are worth in 2021.

Living an extreme way of life, the show captures the Brown family – who don’t see anyone but each other for six to nine months every year.

The current season offers an insight into how they live in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop to 60 degrees below zero.

Following Billy’s passing, fans are questioning what his wife Ami and their seven grown children – such as Bear Brown – are now worth.

"For a long time we thought just being in the bush was keeping him alive, but I think it was just being with us."



The new season of #AlaskanBushPeople, dedicated to Billy Brown, premieres now on @Discovery and @discoveryplus ➡️ https://t.co/88PnVZLxgB pic.twitter.com/MUYZbVFboF — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) September 20, 2021

What is Bear Brown’s net worth?

Bear Brown is currently worth $160,000 in 2021.

While Bear’s net worth is in the thousands, the entire overall net worth for the Brown family is $60 million.

His children are thought to have earned an estimated $40,000 to $60,000 from Discovery, while being filmed for Alaskan Bush People.

Still can't believe Bear is now a Papa Bear.#AlaskanBushPeople — MamaBear🐻 (@MamaTells) September 20, 2021

Ami Brown: Net worth

Ami is thought to be worth $500,000 in 2021.

Since Billy’s passing, it is likely that both her and their children may have inherited a large amount of his wealth.

She has always been her late husband’s biggest supporter.

Billy Brown’s net worth

Billy was worth $6 million before he died in February 2020.

In 2018, he is thought to have paid $415,000 in cash to buy four parcels of land in Washington state totaling about 435 acre.

The late father reportedly racked in $500,000 per episode.

I’ve been watching the Brown’s since day 1 & have always pulled for them, even though at many times I felt that the universe was never going their way



Their perseverance & faith is much 2 B respected & admired



I feel so much 4 them w/ Billy’s passing 🙏🏻💔



#AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/yXdurYYj8D — Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 (@LuvnwineMaureen) September 20, 2021

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown’s net worth

Josh has a net worth of $400,000 in 2021.

One of Billy’s children, he belongs to a family which owns 500 acres of land!

He recently celebrated his 37th birthday.

What is Rain Brown’s net worth?

Rain Brown is though to have accumulated a $200,000 net worth.

The 17-year-old reportedly makes between $8K and $15K per episode.

Matthew Brown: Net worth

Matthew, the oldest son on Alaskan Bush People, was reportedly cut from the show along with his pay check, and does not have much of a net worth.

He claimed in an Instagram video posted on April 11, 2021, that he does not have any money, along with “hardly anything to eat”.

Matt alleged: “We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him.”

He went on to say that the family kept over $300,000 from him, but this is unconfirmed by the Browns themselves.

