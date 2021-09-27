How old are the Alaskan Bush People family, including the seven children?











The Alaskan Bush People family is made up of seven children, born under Ami Brown and her late husband Bill. How old are they?

Known as the “wolf pack”, the tight-knit, large family usually only ever see each other, and rarely see any other outsiders.

They are not strangers to extreme conditions, who grew up in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop to 60 degrees below zero.

Now that they have all grown up – some have even had children – viewers are wondering how old each of the cast members are.

TLC: Are Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan and Olivia Plath still married?

Ami

Ami is 58 years old, and got married to her late husband Bill in 1979.

Bill lived to the age of 68 in February 2021, after a fatal seizure.

The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28 Episode Three Trailer

Bear

Bear is currently 34 years old, and was born on June 10, 1987.

He has a daughter called River.

Joshua

Joshua, known as “Bam Bam”, is the second eldest Brown sibling, but doesn’t usually star on the show alongside his brothers and sisters.

This is because he left the show in 2017 for romance.

He is now 37 years old, and celebrates his birthday on September 18th.

LITTLE WOMEN: Atlanta cast ages explored – Bri, Tiffany, Emily, etc

Gabriel

Gabriel, usually called Gabe, is 31 years old.

He was born on December 15, 1989, and has been married to Raquell Rose since 2019.

The star also has a daughter called Sophie.

Snowbird

Snowbird is currently 26 years old, and is the sibling that Rain looks up to.

Noah

Noah is 26 years old, and was the first to give the family a grandchild.

Matthew

Matthew is 38 years old.

He no longer appears on the reality TV show, and does not seem to speak to any of his family members since leaving.

Rain

Rain was born on November 23, 2002, making her 18 years old today.

She is the youngest out of the seven Brown family children.

The Alaskan Bush People star is a mother to Jakson and describes herself as an inspirational writer.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK