Giving Voice: How to enter August Wilson Monologue Competition from Netflix series!











Netflix has released a film all about a group of students who enter the August Wilson Monologue Competition. Here’s how to take part…

It is all part of a theatre show, which follows a yearly competition entered by thousands of high school students.

With the ultimate prize of performing on Broadway, the August Wilson Monologue Competition is very popular in America.

If you fancy a go yourself, here’s how you can enter the competition…

Who is eligible to enter the competition?

Current high school students in grades 10, 11, and 12 from Pittsburgh, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Greensboro, Dallas, Portland, Norfolk and Las Vegas, are eligible.

Students must be enrolled in high school the whole school year and must not be older than 19 on the day of the National Finals on May 3, 2021.

Students will also need to have access to a Wi-Fi enabled device such as a personal laptop or cell phone.

They will also be required to set up a free Zoom account to participate in the orientation session and semi-final auditions.

What does the winner win?

$3000 and a paid trip to New York to perform on Broadway

All expenses are paid for during the winning trip.

The second place winner will be given $2000 and a paid trip to New York to perform on Jujamcyn’s August Wilson Theatre on Broadway.

Both top winners will receive additional coaching before competing in the national competition in New York, including workshops with theatre professionals and a ticket to a Broadway show.

The contestant in third place of the monologue competition is given $1000.

How to enter the monologue competition

The national finals take place on Monday, May 3, 2021, which is when those entering the competition need to be available.

To enter the 2021 Las Vegas August Wilson Monologue Competition Registration Form, go to its website and fill out the form.

Applications for the Chicago August Wilson Monologue Competition open on January 4, 2021. Keep checking on the website when it goes live.

There are applications for different areas across America, which can be found at the True Colours Theatre website.

For example, the Boston contest asks people to stay tuned for information on the 2021 Boston Regional August Wilson Monologue Competition.

