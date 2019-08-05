University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Sky Vision’s chilling documentary series I Am A Killer dropped to Netflix this August 2019 and you definitely won’t want to be watching this show late at night.

Each episode of I Am A Killer focusses on convicted murderers and interviews them about their crimes. Recounting the events leading up to the murders, the killers reveal their motivations and what life is truly like living on death row.

It’s as grizzly and horrific as you’d expect it to be with the bleak first episode an indicator for how the rest of the series goes.

But where is James Robertson from episode 1 now? Is he still in on death row?

Why was James Robertson in prison?

56-year-old James Robertson grew up just outside of Orlando, Florida.

It wasn’t long before James got into trouble with the law and he admitted he “started getting locked up when I was twelve” because of involvement with drugs.

James’ serious arrest came when he was 17-years-old, as he attempted to rob a local business and got into a fight with security guards. He was jailed for burglary, aggravated assault and escape with a 10-year sentence.

A variety of additional sentences then followed as James tried to escape, got in fights and attacked officers or the other inmates, resulting in his years in prison racking up. He was later placed in “close management” – AKA solitary confinement – for up to 23 hours per day to protect the other inmates.

James ends up on death row

After requesting to move out of Charlotte Correctional Institution’s solitary confinement, James was moved into a shared cell with Frank Hart in 2008.

James saw this move as an opportunity to get on death row and so strangled Hart to death.

And while this may sound mad to want to move to death row, James sought out the better conditions on death row than in solitary confinement. And he was deemed medically sane at his trial.

James was charged with Frank Hart’s murder in 2009 but the death penalty was not an original option, as his lawyer did not push for it.

After switching lawyers and a three-year legal battle, James Robertson was sentenced to death on December 18th, 2012.

Where is James Robertson now?

His inmate details show that since the charge of 1st-degree murder in 2008, Robertson has been charged with more crimes.

On December 19th, 2011 Robertson attempted robbery with a gun or deadly weapon and was charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder. These crimes added another 30 years to his sentence.

As of 2018, James Robertson is still on death row.

At the end of I Am A Killer episode 1, James admits that he’s “ready to go” but as there are hundreds of inmates on death row, he has a long way off until he gets his final sentence.

