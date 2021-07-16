Dr Pimple Popper: What is 'ice cream ear'? Revisit case as Shark Week ep launches!











Dr. Pimple Popper pops an ‘ice cream ear’ ahead of her episode of Shark Week, which looks into whether sharks get pimples.

The ocean’s top predators are usually explored on Discovery series Shark Week, but this time Dr. Sandra Lee is coming along for a visit.

After showing a case of steatocystoma, those who enjoy pimples being popped are eager to watch the doctor on the series, on Thursday, July 15th.

Describing it as “ice cream ear”, fans who cannot get enough can learn about the pimple on this article – brought to you by Reality Titbit.

What is ‘ice cream ear’?

Ear steatocystoma

The disorder happens when numerous cysts develop at puberty, and is rare.

It is called ‘ice cream ear’ by Dr. Sandra Lee – which isn’t a real medical term to describe it – as it looks like the dessert when the cyst is popped.

Using a scalpel and her fingers, the TLC doctor has seen fans attribute her popping pimples and other growths, by using desserts to describe them.

Some of the descriptions so far have been ‘strawberry swirl ear cyst’, as well as ‘cherry vanilla ice cream’ in reference to a cheek cyst.

‘Ice cream ear’ by Dr Pimple Popper

Dr. Pimple Popper uses a scalpel to slice into the steatocystoma, which quickly leads to yellow liquid oozing out of the patient’s ear.

The ‘ice cream’ starts flowing out, and it sounds like the client might be apologising to the doctor. However, the process is done fast.

Dr. Sandra Lee responds and says: “That’s okay, it’s a good one.”

It looks as though the steatocystoma is hanging off the patient’s ear, underneath where the lobe is based.

Fans react to ‘ice cream ear’

The video was uploaded to Instagram, and has received over 402K views in the space of one day!

It’s clear to see that most commenters are likely to be Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans already, and are satisfied to see the removal.

One fan said: “That looks like the spray butter from back in the day.”

Another describes the removal as “satisfying”, while one person questioned if she has the same condition in her ear.

Her friend jokingly responded with laughing emojis, and wrote: “I’m coming to your appointment when it gets taken out.”

“That’s a good one”, said one fan of Dr. Pimple Popper.

