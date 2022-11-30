Wondering where Ice Road Truckers star Lisa Kelly is in 2022? She’s still doing the job that made her famous, and even joined YouTube and TikTok to update her long-time fans on how she’s living life day-to-day.

The much-loved series came to a close in 2017, but that doesn’t mean that the cast members all stopped doing their careers on the road. Lisa returned to appear in its last few episodes for season 11, after a long break.

So where is Lisa today and does she have Instagram? Let’s find out how to follow the star on social media, and take a peek at how she’s doing five years on since the History Channel called time on Ice Road Truckers.

Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images for A&E

Lisa Kelly on Ice Road Truckers

Lisa is an American trucker who has been featured Ice Road Truckers and its spinoff series IRT: Deadliest Roads. From seasons 3 and 5, and 7 and 11, Kelly and her fellow drivers were followed along Dalton Highway with “oversized” loads.

Kelly was notable as the only female trucker featured in the series until Maya Sieber joined in season 5. Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, she now resides in Alaska with husband Traves Kelly.

Her first job as a trucker was driving for Carlile Transportation, an Alaskan haulage company. But before she secured her role as an ice road trucker, she worked as a school bus driver and motocross rider.

Where trucker Lisa is in 2022

Lisa is still an a trucker who now works for engine oil company Chevron Delo. Her role as an owner and operator began in June 2016, but she can still be booked for an appearance for Ice Road Truckers fans out there.

The former History Channel star bought a new truck a year ago, and moved to a new shop. In September 2021, Lisa revealed that she moved from Wasilla to Fairbanks and “might be gone for a couple of years” due to a job opportunity.

She had to wave goodbye to her horses and leave them in the care of someone else. In February, she began a video series about her adventures on the road and teaches viewers about her experiences in her truck.

She has TikTok and YouTube accounts

Lisa does not have a public Instagram account, but she does have a YouTube and TikTok social media page. She only joined YouTube six months ago but has already amassed almost 40K subscribers!

She is currently working on a Patron so that she can release exclusive content for her followers. From telling her “lame trucker jokes” to opening fan mail on camera, Lisa is regularly posting new videos to the page.

You can follow Lisa on TikTok at @lisamariekelly232. Lisa posts insights into her private life, such as looking after her horses and telling her husband jokes. Her bio says: “I’m a trucker horse crazy girl trying to figure out the TikTok thing.”

Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images for A&E

