Where is Isaac Martinez from My 600-lb Life now? Did he get surgery?











Isaac Martinez allowed TLC cameras to follow his weight loss journey on My 600-lb Life, which aired on Wednesday (February 17th).

The series showcases individuals weighing over 600 pounds, who are trying to lose weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery.

Dr. Now was paid a visit from Isaac – as seen on season 9 – and offered him a strict diet to follow ahead of the planned procedure.

So, where is Isaac Martinez now? What happened to him after filming?

Screenshot: Isaac Martinez, Life Revolves Around Food, TLC Instagram

Who is Isaac Martinez?

Isaac is a 24-year-old from Hutchins, Texas.

At the age of 10, he became the caretaker of his siblings after his mum had a stroke, meaning he had to learn to cook for his family.

Isaac started to comfort eat, following several issues that he faced in life, such as being born premature with complications.

He was underweight as a young child as he was hypersensitive, which often meant he would have allergic reactions to food, which later stopped.

However, once he turned six, he had gained 100 pounds, before later losing his grandmother, as well as their home, and moving in with his aunt.

Isaac is my favourite so far in all the seasons. He’s the first one I have total empathy for and he’s also the first one I’ve seen Dr Now handle with such “kid gloves”. I wish he could have stayed in college and didn’t give up his life. He truly deserves the surgery. #My600lblife — miSHaB (@miSHaB10251548) February 18, 2021

Isaac Martinez on My 600-lb Life

By the age of 16, Isaac weighed 450 pounds and managed to graduate, before receiving a scholarship to study at a Houston university.

However, his mother was then diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer, and he ended up dropping his scholarship and moving back home.

Isaac was later diagnosed cellulitis, which led to him going into a coma, before suffering a cardiac arrest when he was 22.

After a visit, Dr. Now gave Isaac a 1,200-calorie daily diet to follow, when he was at a weight of 661 pounds.

He then lost 122 pounds in a year, and weighed in at 539 pounds.

Isaac then was approved for surgery, which he was told would take place in two months if he continues with his weight loss progress.

I need Isaac to be a success story…



He deserves so much more than his current life! #my600lblife pic.twitter.com/Clpup3bnXw — Lisa Simpson (@lisa_toes) February 18, 2021

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE: Has Whitney had weight loss surgery?

Where is Isaac Martinez now?

Isaac is still living in Houston, Texas, and is currently single. We also know that he can now move around without a walker.

As the 600-lb Life star doesn’t appear to be very active on Facebook, there aren’t many updates on whether he got the weight loss surgery.

If his progress on the series was anything to go by, then Isaac may have gone through the procedure already – but this has not been confirmed.

It looks like Isaac is focusing on God, family, music and life as a 24-year-old, according to his Facebook bio.

We can’t see any recent pictures, however his sister Juanita uploaded a cover picture pledging her support for uterine cancer, in April 2020.

So, it looks like Isaac and his family may be focusing on looking after his mum, who fell ill towards the end of the episode.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK