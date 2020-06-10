Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The coronavirus pandemic has made a lot of people appreciate the hard work of medical workers who work long hours to take care of patients.

And if you’re after a series that honours their incredible efforts, Netflix has just dropped Lenox Hill.

The docu-series follows four doctors at the Lenox Hill Hospital and their challenging work between professional and personal responsibilities.

One of the doctors featured in the Netflix docu-series is John Boockvar. So, here’s everything you need to know about John, including family, career and social media profiles.

Meet John Boockvar

John is a neurosurgeon and vice-chair at the Department of Neurosurgery in Lenox Hill Hospital. Plus, he is also a director at the Brain Tumor and Pituitary/ Neuroendocrine Center there.

Outside of his work at the hospital, Dr Boockvar teaches as a professor of Neurological Surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine in Long Island.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he studied a BA degree in Biology/Biological Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania between 1989 and 1993. He completed his residency at the School of Medicine there.

While Lenox Hill follows the medical work of Dr Boockvar on a daily basis, it also shows the emotional side of his job as he supports the family and relatives of his patients.

John Boockvar: Family

Dr Boockvar lives with his wife Jodi and their four children in New York. They are parents to Ivy, Nate, Charlie and Daph.

Dr Boockvar and his wife reached a milestone in their marriage as they celebrated their 20th anniversary in September last year.

Follow John Boockvar on Instagram

We found Dr Boockvar on Instagram! You can give him a follow under the handle @jboockvar.

While he has just over 1,000 followers at the time of writing, we’re sure this number is set to rise after his appearance on the Netflix documentary.

Dr Boockvar is also on Twitter and you can find him @johnboockvar.