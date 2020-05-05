Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When The Last Dance launched to ESPN on Sunday, April 19th (and then Netflix worldwide one day later) it broke records for their most-watched series ever, pulling in over 6 million viewers.

It’s not hard to see why given the show’s subject matter: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bull’s back-t0-back championship wins in the 1990s.

But The Last Dance doesn’t just explore the fame, fortune and glory of the players, it also takes an intimate look at those closest to them during this time. John Michael Wozniak is one example of those featured in the docuseries, as he worked as Michael Jordan’s security guard during this tumultuous time in the limelight.

So, who is John Wozniak? Find out about the security guard and what happened to him.

The Last Dance introduces Michael Jordan’s security guard

In episode 6 viewers were introduced to John Michael Wozniak, Michael’s security guard as they were playing a game of Pitching Pennies.

This humorous scene showed off Jordan’s competitive nature in everything he does.

One viewer joked: “How wild is it that the only person in history who could beat Michael Jordan and talk s*** to him afterward was a curly-haired security guard?” Another said of John: “What a legend”

Who is John Michael Wozniak?

John Michael Wozniak was a police officer and security guard from Chicago. He joined the Chicago Police Department in 1970 but worked part-time at Chicago Stadium as security. He has also previous served in the US Army.

John Wozniak ended up working as part of Michael Jordan’s security team after two of his police officer colleagues who also worked part-time at the stadium introduced the pair. In 2016, John was interviewed by Complex and he explained:

Two other police officers had befriended Michael, and he wanted them to provide security for him when he’d have anything to do outside of being a Chicago Bulls superstar. These gentleman approached me. I had worked with them in organized crime department in the narcotics division, and they introduced me to Michael, and Michael said yes.

Even after Michael Jordan retired, John Wozniak still worked for him. In 2016, he was still handling security for one of Jordan’s home, the famous Highland Park property.

What happened to John Wozniak?

Sadly, John Michael Wozniak passed away on January 18th, 2020 aged just 69 years old.

His cause of death is unknown.

John is survived by his three children and his partner Marilyn.

