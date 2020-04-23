Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix recently dropped the documentary Circus of Books on its platform.

The series focuses on Jewish couple Barry and Karen Mason, the owners of a gay porn bookstore, who share how they got into that kind of business.

The store became a hub for the gay community in LA and the Netflix show sheds light on the history, culture and importance of the place in the ’80s.

Circus of Books features Barry and Karen’s children – Rachel, Josh and Micah. So, let’s meet Josh Mason on Instagram and get to know the Netflix star better!

Who is Josh Mason?

Josh Mason was born on April 23rd, 1980 and is 40 years old. He is the youngest child in the family, with his sister Rachel the oldest and Micah the middle child.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Josh is an associate partner at the London-based architectural firm Foster and Partners.

Between 1998 and 2002, the Netflix star studied Mechanical/Civil Engineering and completed a Masters in Emergent Technology and Design in 2006.

Josh on Circus of Books

In the Netflix documentary, Josh comes across as shy and sensitive. During his teenage years, he struggled to come out to his parents after going through a challenging period at school.

Josh revealed that it hasn’t been easy to come out because of the religion and traditions of his family. Drawing on past experience, Josh candidly shared his emotional journey and how his family accepted him for who he is.

Follow Josh on Instagram

We found Josh on Instagram!

He celebrates his 40th birthday at the time of publication (April 23rd). To mark his special day during the lockdown, Josh shared a post, joking: “This will definitely go down as one of the most unique if not the best birthday.”

You can find Josh under the handle @joshmason5000. He has around 150 followers, but this figure will definitely rise after his appearance on Circus of Books.

