Buy Julia Bradbury's walking clothes - outfit guide for Cornwall and Devon Walks host!

The ITV host samples food, goes on hikes with idyllic landscape views, and does her bit for the community on Cornwall and Devon Walks.

However, the clothes and accessories worn by Julia Bradbury as she explores the beautiful scenery are on viewer’s minds.

So here’s an outfit guide to Julia’s style, and where you can get your hands on the same leggings, jumper, boots and rucksack!

Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury. Picture: ITV

Where to buy Julia Bradbury’s leggings

Julia has admitted on Twitter that she wears compression leggings, after a fan said that “tights are the new walking trousers”.

It was then revealed that she wears the SKINS Women’s DNAmic Thermal Black/Cloud Compression Tights, which it seems are no longer available.

We found similar leggings that look identical to Julia’s, which are the Skins DNAmic Primary Women’s Compression Long Tights, retailing for £24.99.

Julia also wears other Skins Compression items, such as their Living Lines leggings, which can be found on their website.

They're compression leggings actually but you can call them tights. Just don't tell @SKINSGB 😉 https://t.co/2PSpWR0hzo — Julia Bradbury💙 (@JuliaBradbury) October 7, 2016

How to find Julia Bradbury’s jumper

Julia wears a variety of jumpers, such as a pink, blue and grey one from Aspiga London which retails for £169.

The ITV host has been seen wearing the Alpine Merino Wool Sweater from the Sugardrop collection, however it is currently sold out.

She also wears another Aspiga London jumper in green (as seen below), which is no longer being sold in that particular colour.

However, many similar options of knitwear to Julia’s jumper are available on the clothing brand’s website!

Boots and rucksack worn by Julia Bradbury

Julia usually wears a yellow and black rucksack from Overboard for £74.99.

The rucksack is waterproof, and has an LED light attachment loop, large internal zip pocket, and large elasticated side pockets.

The 20-litre Pro-Vis Waterproof Backpack floats safely if dropped in water!

Julia revealed she wears all kinds of boots due to the amount of walking she does, and recommends that people get theirs professionally fitted.

One of the type of boots she wears is Salomons, which can be bought for around £100, with hiking boot prices ranging from £56 to £170.

