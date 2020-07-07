Long Lost Family has returned to ITV for its fifth season to date, checking in with some of the reunited families we’ve met over the years.

This time around, Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall are checking in with some of the show’s most memorable searches for a special ‘What Happened Next’ series. It kicked off on Monday, July 6th and there will be two episodes in total.

Last year, we all watched as Kathleen Fraser Jackson was reunited with her long-lost mother in Canada, a sister in Scotland, followed by a half-brother who lived not far from her in London. But where is Kathleen now?

We’ve done some digging into the Long Lost Family star to find out more about her life in 2020.

Who is Kathleen Fraser Jackson?

Kathleen Fraser Jackson is a 63-year-old grandmother of twelve from London.

After she was put up for adoption as a baby, Kathleen found an adoptive mother. Tragically, when Kathleen was just 3 years old, her adoptive mother died.

Kathleen’s most gave up her for adoption as she feared her mixed-race daughter would be outcast in 50s Britain. According to Kathleen, her mother’s own mother once warned her: “I’ll accept anything but I won’t ­accept a black child in the family.”

Kathleen’s Long Lost Family journey

Kathleen signed up to Long Lost Family after forty years of searching for her birth mother.

By using DNA databases, the Long Lost Family team were able to track down Kathleen’s birth mother 3,500 miles away in Canada. Her mother’s name is Kathleen Sr.

But not only did Kathleen uncover her birth mother through this process, she also discovered the large family she, in fact, had. Kathleen found that she had an older half-sister called Jean Thompson. Jean is four years older than Kathleen. Both daughters were given up for adoption by Kathleen Sr.

Kathleen Jr. and Jean got to meet their mother and Canadian half-siblings Alison and Graham on the show.

The Long Lost Family team also found success tracking down Kathleen’s father, Byron. The DNA search found Kathleen’s half-brother Teddy, who never knew he had an ­estranged sister. Teddy informed Kathleen on their father Byron’s passing, but also revealed there were more siblings: Kathleen had two half-sisters living in London. The brand new episode (Monday, July 6th) followed Kathleen to Jamaica to meet her youngest sister, Peta Gay.

Where is Kathleen Fraser Jackson now?

Kathleen Fraser Jackson continues to live and work in Brent, north London. We found Kathleen on LinkedIn, which shows that she works as a part-time consultant for Chalkhill Community Action. This is a mentoring programme where Kathleen works with groups on mental health, welfare and more.

Kathleen still keeps in contact with her large family, now located all around the world.

