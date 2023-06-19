Kim Kardashian’s style and looks have made her one of the most famous people on the planet. Her love for fashion as a young adult led to her being besties with Paris Hilton and after striking up a working relationship, the rest is history when it comes to Kim’s celebrity takeover of the world. After her rise to celeb status, fans have often wondered what Kim Kardashian’s ethnicity and nationality is – we take a look at her roots.

Despite her rich heritage and ancestry through parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Snr, there has been times when Kim landed in hot water for her looks. Kim was previously accused of “Black-fishing” over recent years, after wearing traditional hairstyles like Fulani braids (and attributing the style to white actress Bo Derek), and accused of darkening her skin.

However, she has responded to this backlash. In 2017, Kim addressed the accusations and told the New York Times that she would “obviously never want to offend anyone”.

But what is Kim Kardashian’s ethnicity? Where are her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Senior from, and what nationality does Kim hold? Let’s take a look…

What is Kim Kardashian’s nationality?

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim Kardashian’s nationality is American. She was born on October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles, California, and attended school there, much like her siblings.

Although Kim has travelled around the world, as exemplified by her recent trips to Japan, England, and Paris.

She has lived in Bel Air, Calabasas and Beverly Hills. Kim has previously lived in Miami and New York where the Keeping Up With The Kardashian spin-offs Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami were filmed.

What is her ethnicity?

Kim’s mother, Kris, is off Scottish and Dutch ancestry, and her father, Robert Kardashian Snr, was a third-generation Armenian-American.

The reality star and businesswoman has opened up about this connection before. Kim Kardashian has spoken a lot about her Armenian roots with passion in the past. In October 2019, she was baptised in an Armenian Apostolic ceremony in the Etchmiadzin Cathedral and was given the Armenian name Heghine.

Kim’s work to advocate for Armenian Genocide recognition

Photo credit should read KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images

Kim has advocated for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and encouraged the US government and then- President Barack Obama to consider its acknowledgement.

In 2021, she wrote a letter to President Joe Biden thanking him for recognising the Armenian Genocide – he became the first President to do so.

In April 2015, Kim travelled to Armenia with Kanye West, Khloé, and her daughter North West.

Four years later, Kim baptised her three younger children at the same Cathedral complex where she was baptised. Psalm was given the Armenian name Vardan, Chicago received Ashken, and Saint was given Grigor.

Then, in October 2020, she announced that she had donated $1 million to Armenia Fund – a humanitarian organisation.