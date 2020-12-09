Netflix: Who is Kypros Nicolaides? Meet The Surgeon's Cut medicine specialist!











Kypros Nicolaides features in Netflix’s new series The Surgeon’s Cut. Let’s get to know the medicine specialist properly…

He is amongst four surgeons who reflect on their professions in the medical industry, and stars in the first episode of The Surgeon’s Cut.

With the series launch on December 9th, there’s no doubt that Netflix viewers will want to know more about Kypros’ personal life.

So who is Kypros Nicolaides? We’ve done some research to find out more about his career and background!

Meet Kypros Nicolaides

Kypros, who is thought to be between 66 and 67 years old, works at the NHS’ Kings College Hospital in London.

Born in Cyprus, the medicine specialist is known as one of the pioneers of foetal medicine – some call him the ‘miracle doctor’.

He was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2020 for improving the care of pregnant women across the world.

Kypros Nicolaides: Career

He graduated from biochemistry and physiology at King’s College London, and medicine at King’s College School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Shortly after graduating in 1980, Kypros joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

This is where he began doing research with Professor Stuart Campbell and Professor Charles Rodeck as his first assistant, working mainly on fetoscopic techniques and procedures.

Then in 1986, he became Director of the Harris Birthright Research Centre for Foetal Medicine, the first foetal medicine unit in the UK.

Where else have we seen Kypros?

Viewers may recognise him from BBC programme Life Before Birth, which mainly focuses on his work as a doctor.

The Surgeon’s Cut follows Kypros’ time at King’s College Hospital in London.

It showcases how his work in endoscopic laser surgery is used to treat twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a life-threatening pre-natal condition.

