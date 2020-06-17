Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ever since the first-ever season of Lenox Hill launched on Wednesday, June 10th it has been heralded as one of Netflix’s top docuseries of the year.

The series takes a fly on the wall look at the working lives of doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital, based in the Upper East Side, New York. We follow four members of three departments: OB/GYN, neurosurgery, and the emergency department. This access offers viewers insight into the hectic day-to-day of doctors, dealing with life and death and everything else in between.

Since the show launched, fans have been demanding a second season. So, what is the likelihood of Lenox Hill being renewed?

Lenox Hill fans demand season 2

Taking a glance over the fans’ commentary on Twitter, the majority of viewers binge-watched the first season of Lenox Hill in just a few days – some even in a night!

So, understandably it didn’t take long for those fans to demand more episodes of the docuseries.

One viewer tweeted: “So sad that I’ve already binged every episode of #LenoxHill . Season 2 please!”

Another joked: “I could watch hot doc deliver good news for 17 seasons”

@netflix plans for season 2 of #LenoxHill ? It was brilliant. — Adam (@AdamKelly91) June 17, 2020

Will there be another season of Lenox Hill?

Unconfirmed. As of yet, Netflix has not announced whether they are renewing Lenox Hill for season 2.

Typically, Netflix announces the renewal of its original productions a month or two after the series ends. It’s likely that we will hear if Lenox Hill season 2 has the green light in August 2020.

Given the response to the first series, it’s not hard to see why they wouldn’t bring Lenox Hill back!

We will update this page with any new information about Lenox Hill season 2 as it is released.

