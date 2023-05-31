Life Below Zero: First Alaskans dropped its first season on National Geographic in 2022. Now, the series is back for season 2 and fans are eager to get to know the show’s cast. Living in minus temperatures and having to be self-sufficient doesn’t come easy, especially if a hunt doesn’t go to plan.

Multiple families are featured on the National Geographic series and viewers are given a glimpse into what it takes to survive living on the ice. From the Apassingok family to Marvin Agnot, let’s find out more about the Life Below Zero: First Alaskans cast.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans cast

First airing on National Geographic, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is also available to watch on Hulu.

The show’s cast includes:

From the White Mountains to the Sugpiaq Homelands, viewers are given a glimpse into the different areas of Alaska in which the cast members live.

Daniel and Chris Apassingok

Cast members Daniel and Chris Apassingok can be seen securing food for their family, elders, and the families who don’t have hunting members.

Daniel lives in Gambell, Alaska and is married per his Facebook page.

His son, Chris, also lives in Gambell, and hunted a bowhead whale at the age of 16 in 2017.

The family takes to the Bering Sea to hunt for survival.

Jody Potts-Joseph and Denali Black

During Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, Jody Potts-Joseph and Denali Black can be seen out searching for caribou in the White Mountains.

Jody is a hunter and mom as well as a traditional tattoo practitioner. Find her on Instagram with over 20k followers at @iron.jody.

Her son, Denali Black, lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, and can be found on Facebook under the name NaZray Black. He’s also on Instagram at @denaliblack23.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Another of Judy’s children, Quannah Chasinghorse, also appears on the National Geographic show.

Quannah Chasinghorse is an international model who can be found on Instagram with 518k followers at @quannah.rose.

She’s also dedicated her life to working as a land protector and in climate justice.

Speaking on the show, Quannah said: “Our people have been not listened to, not heard, not seen, but we’re changing that.”

Life Below Zero cast: Joel and Jacqueline Jacko

Joel Jacko, his wife, Jacqueline, and their daughter, Anzlie, all appear on Life Below Zero: First Alaskans.

The parents can be seen teaching Anzlie to hunt during the show so that she is equipped with the skills to be self-sufficient in life.

Find Joel on Instagram at @jackojoel and Jacqueline at @jacko.pdb.

Marvin Agnot and Glyndaril White Jr

Marvin Agnot hails from Akhiok, Alaska, per his Facebook page.

He and his nephew-in-law, Glyndaril White Jr, both appear on Life Below Zero: First Alaskan’s second season.

Glyn hails from Los Angeles but opted for a new life in Alaska.

He and his wife, Marcella Amodo-White, star on the show as well as their children.

